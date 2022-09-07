Join the Dark Side in new 'Star Wars Villainous' board game

As a famous Jaguar sports car ad campaign once declared, "It's good to be bad."

Nowhere is that more enticing and fun than in the epic expanses of the "Star Wars" universe with its colorful cast of Sith Lords, power-hungry politicians, ravenous monsters, pistol-packing aliens and scruffy smugglers.

Bringing that element of sinister fun into a sci-fi role-playing board game set in the galaxy far, far away, award-winning game designers at Ravensburger are taking fans deep into the shadowy corners of the Force with "Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side."

Ravensburger is a family-owned company that’s been producing high-quality games, toy, puzzles, and other amusements for over 130 years and here they've scored another huge hit with "Star Wars Villainous."

The Germany-based firm already released similar-themed board games in the line with "Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power," "Disney Villainous: Evil Comes Prepared," and "Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots" to great critical and commercial acclaim.

"Star Wars Villainous" follows that same gaming philosophy by allowing players to portray iconic "Star Wars" antagonists such as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, General Grievous, Asajj Ventress, or Moff Gideon. Each troublemaking character is given a unique objective and special abilities to achieve their ultimate goals.

A set of easy-to-follow rules let you meddle with and manipulate your opponents by luring them into encounters against Jedi Knights and galactic heroes like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and even The Mandalorian.

Each premium set is carefully crafted with gorgeous character reference cards, five sculpted villain tokens, five different villain sector boards, 150 illustrated villain cards, 75 illustrated fate cards, 1 Luke Skywalker tile, 1 destiny tracker, 79 game tokens, 5 villain strategy guides, and a complete official rulebook.

Suitable for 2-4 players age 10 and up, "Star Wars Villainous" is a thoroughly engaging experience that also lets you command Imperial TIE Fighters in daring clashes with the Millennium Falcon. With ambition and evil intentions as your guiding star, this must-have edition is a refreshing late-summer diversion to fulfill your destiny whether playing as a leader, manipulator or a Force user.

Ravensburger's "Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side" (opens in new tab) is available at online outlets and in stores now.