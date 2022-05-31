'The Mandalorian' season 3 is coming in February 2023 on Disney Plus

Lucasfilm has just announced a new February 2023 arrival for "The Mandalorian" Season 3 on Disney Plus.

It's tough to imagine a more endearing pair than "The Mandalorian's" Din Djarin and his infant alien companion, Grogu, and that was glaringly evident when the two were reunited in the closing episodes of Disney Plus's "The Book of Boba Fett" and its wild season finale titled "In the Name of Honor."

Among last week's many announcements at Star Wars Celebration 2022 during the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase was an update on "The Mandalorian" season 3, which had originally been slated to arrive this December but has now been pushed way out to February 2023.

When we last saw the soft-spoken bounty hunter and Baby Yoda (AKA Grogu), they were teaming up once again after Grogu chose Mando over Jedi training with Luke Skywalker and the two were speeding off in a souped-up N-1 Naboo starfighter to try and reclaim Mando's honor after being shunned and excommunicated by his Mandalorian clan for removing his helmet.

Grogu was also sporting his mini suit of Beskar chainmail given to him by Mando!

New title art for the Star Wars TV series "The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Prior to their team-up and mission to Mandalore, where Mando (Pedro Pascal) must redeem himself in The Living Waters, Baby Yoda was putting his potent Force skills to good use by saving his laconic partner from a deadly Scorpenek annihilator droid and a rampaging Rancor monster.

Lucky fans in attendance at Thursday's Star Wars Celebration were treated to an event-exclusive teaser focused on Mando's road to redemption beneath the mines of Mandalore, a reuniting with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), outer space dogfights, and looming conflict with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katie Sackhoff) over true ownership of the coveted Darksaber and the right to rule the planet Mandalore.

She is painfully aware of the fact that her claim to the throne requires her to win back the legendary weapon from Mando, who had defeated Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) to snag it, but that's a seriously tall order.

The "Star Wars" galaxy's most charismatic pair! (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Will Din Djarin ever be forgiven for his transgressions? We'll have to wait until next year to discover the answer to that vexing question.

"The Mandalorian" Season 3 is currently in pre-production and will arrive on Disney Plus in February 2023.

