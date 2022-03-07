Everything we know about The Mandalorian season 3

The Mandalorian season 3 is supposed to release this year, but with no trailer and little information about the future of the adventures of Grogu and Mando, we thought we’d break down everything we know about The Mandalorian's latest adventures.

The last episode of The Mandalorian was absolute Star Wars heaven for fans. The hype surrounding it was massive, and it’s fair to say that Dave Filoni and John Favaro managed to pull it off.

Last chance before spoilers…

The return of Luke Skywalker in his Jedi Master, post Return of the Jedi era was something that fans have been clabbering for years and it was pulled off incredibly. It’s hard to remember a moment in Star Wars history that was so universally celebrated by fans.

While The Mandalorian Season 3 probably isn’t going to try to match that shock factor (cut to one year in the future when Han Solo shows up) it does have a big job to do, to refocus the story between Mando and Grogu.

We ended up getting a bit of a preview of the future of The Mandalorian during the divisive The Book of Boba Fett, so fans of Mando that haven’t had a chance to watch The Book Of Boba Fett yet should definitely check out at least the episodes starring Mando, because they’re likely to have a big impact next season, and explain why Luke Skywalker probably won’t be returning for some time.

Will Season 3 of the Mandalorian live up to expectations? When is it out? And will it connect to the other shows in the Star Wars universe that are currently in production like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka? Let’s break it down.

Unfortunately, there’s no official release date for the Mandalorian Season 3, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill running, and with the sheer amount of leaks that have come of the Star Wars camp recently, we wouldn’t be surprised if they’re true.

The first season of The Mandalorian premiered in November 2019, with the second season following in October 2020. It’s heavily rumored that the third season of the show is going to premiere in December 2022, although that’s yet to be confirmed by Disney. An announcement may be made during the upcoming Star Wars day celebrations on May 4th.

(Image credit: Disney)

We know that the show began filming in some capacity at the end of 2021, thanks to a tweet from Carl Weathers, but we don’t know if that means shots without Weathers had been finished long before this, or that was the start of principal photography.

What will The Mandalorian season 3 be about?

Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett to follow…

At the end of The Book of Boba Fett we saw The Mandalorian and Grogu flying away in Mando’s new ship. While there was little indication about what’s going to happen in season 3, it’s been hinted at before that the creative time behind The Mandalorian has a large world fleshed out, that spans multiple seasons.

In an interview with People magazine, Giancarlo Esposito talked about what he expects to happen in the series going forward, even alluding to a fourth season.

"We’re living in a universe that is huge and [that has] so much to explore. So I think this show is going to start to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s going to come in Season 3 and Season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers,"

(Image credit: Disney)

If Disney truly does intend to extend the show that far, then hopefully season 3 can be the start of a brand new arc for the show. Season 1 and 2 were very concerned with the mythos around the dark saber, and the will he/won’t he of a potential encounter with Luke Skywalker. Now that we know how that story played out thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, it might be time for Mando and Grogu to begin a new chapter.

Given that The Mandalorian takes place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, there’s eventually going to have to be an explanation for why Grogu didn’t impact the Disney sequels at all, or what happened to The Mandalorian. If the timeline has you confused, you can see where the series slots into the timeline in our Star Wars movies in order guide.

There are also a fair few characters from the Star Wars Rebels era and Original Trilogy that could still theoretically appear, although they’re potentially more likely to show up in Ahsoka.

When will we hear something official about The Mandalorian season 3?

Disney’s deck is absolutely stacked with Star Wars shows at the moment. The Book of Boba Fett has just finished, and while it got a bit of a tepid reaction from fans, the episodes that received a lot of praise were those that felt like a preview of The Mandalorian season 3.

Next up is Obi-Wan Kenobi, the short series that will see Euan McGregor say “Hello there” to the role he first played over 20 years ago. With Hayden Christiensen and even more classic Star Wars actors rumored to return, the might of Disney’s Star Wars focus will be on Obi-Wan for the immediate future.

(Image credit: Disney)

After that, it seems likely that The Mandalorian season 3 will be next in the queue. We’d honestly expect a trailer for the next series to potentially debut at the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s final episode. That or a trailer during the Star Wars day celebrations on May 4th.

That’s everything we know about The Mandalorian season 3. We’re likely to hear more soon, and since there’s so little known about the series, and what direction it might take when we next meet up with Mando and Grogu, it’s an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan.

Will Grogu meet more of his kind? Will we finally learn more about the mysterious race that gave us Master Yoda? As soon as we hear anything, you’ll find it right here.

If you're looking for more great Star Wars content, check out our guide to the Star Wars movies, ranked worst to best. There's also our guide to the best Lego Star Wars sets which includes the Mando's old ship, the Razor Crest.