Star Wars Celebration 2022: Everything you need to know and how to watch online

Take your first step into a larger world. After two long years, "Star Wars Celebration" returns to Anaheim

Sci-fi fans the world over have been bombarded this week with news, interviews, comments and quotes on just about every aspect of the "Star Wars" universe. Not only is the latest live-action spin-off show "Obi-Wan Kenobi" dropping on Disney Plus this Friday, May 28, but after an agonizing two-year postponement, this weekend the annual Star Wars Celebration event is back, and being held at the Anaheim Convention Center, Los Angeles, California.

To ensure you don't miss a thing, we've scanned the schedule, analyzed the sensor readings and pulled out the can't-miss panels that you should make your top priority. Most events — but probably not everything — will also be shown live on the Star Wars YouTube channel.

What is the Star Wars Celebration 2022?

It's a mostly bi-annual event that takes place across the US and Europe and is organized by both Lucasfilm and a UK-based event company called ReedPop, the same organization behind New York Comic Con.

Originally started in 1999, this year marks a return following a two-year hiatus as a result of the Covid pandemic. And the date is no coincidence, as this week — specifically May 25 — is the 45th anniversary of "Star Wars" being released in American cinemas. (The world moved a lot slower back then, so sadly it would take a few more months before it finally made its way across the Pond.) The event is used to showcase to the public the very latest big announcements, trailers and news from every medium that incorporates "Star Wars," from games to comics to novels to toys.

Where is the Star Wars Celebration 2022

The event takes place from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Some tickets are still available for purchase, but if you're not planning on going in person, live streams of some of the major panels will be available from the Star Wars YouTube channel throughout the event.

If you're driving, allow yourself lots of time — this is also Memorial Day weekend, so traffic between Anaheim and Los Angeles or Anaheim and San Diego could get congested.

Star Wars Celebration 2022 daily schedule

Thursday, May 26

Lucasfilm Showcase | Will Be Webcast

Celebration kicks off with a must-see showcase that will send the weekend’s festivities into hyperdrive. Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many "Star Wars" adventures coming soon, including "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Andor" and "The Mandalorian."

Time: 11 a.m. PT, 2 p.m. EDT, 1800 GMT, 7 p.m. UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Celebration Stage and live streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages and live on the Star Wars YouTube channel.

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Dark Horse, Del Rey, Disney Lucasfilm Press and others reveal what’s planned for later this year and beyond for novels, comics and books set in that galaxy far, far away.

Time: 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. EDT, 2000 GMT, 9 p.m. UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Ian McDiarmid: An Audience with The Emperor

The man who portrayed Chancellor and then Emperor Palpatine in all three trilogies of the Skywalker saga talks about his time spent playing this deliciously evil character.

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT, 4:30 p.m. EDT, 2030 GMT, 9:30 p.m. UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Celebration Stage

The High Republic: For Light and Life

Writers and creatives gather to talk about that period before the Skywalker saga, known as The High Republic, including a look at what's already been written and what's due to be published as the next wave gets underway.

Time: 3 p.m. PT, 6 p.m. EDT, 2200 GMT, 11 p.m. UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Galaxy Stage

Friday, May 27

Light & Magic| Will Be Webcast

Attendees will be among the first in the world to get a sneak peek at “Light & Magic” — a six-part documentary series that peels back the curtain at Industrial Light and Magic, the special visual effects division of Lucasfilm. The panel includes Lawrence Kasdan and Ron Howard, plus Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston and Rose Duignan.

Time: 11 a.m. PT, 2 p.m. EDT, 1800 GMT, 7 p.m. UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Celebration Stage and live streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages and live on the Star Wars YouTube channel.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Celebration

Can you believe, the second prequel turns 20 this year, the movie that not only introduced a lightsaber-wielding Yoda, a coming-of-age Anakin and clones. It also ushered in a new era of digital cinema. Should be an interesting look back.

Time: 2 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. EDT, 2100 GMT, 10 p.m. UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Celebration Stage, streamed to the Galaxy Stage

From A Galaxy Far, Far Away To A Disney Park Near You

Disney imagineers take us on a chronological journey through "Star Wars" experiences at Disney Parks around the world, starting with Captain EO and Star Tours, leading all the way through to the newest immersive experiences, Galaxy’s Edge, Galactic Starcruiser and Hyperspace Lounge.

Time: 4 p.m. PT, 7 p.m. EDT, 2300 GMT, 12 midnight UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Celebration Stage

Saturday, May 28

Mando+ : A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni

In their first appearance at Star Wars Celebration since the premiere of "The Mandalorian" Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, together with special guests, talk about what's in store for Din Djarin and little Grogu in Season 3.

Time: 11 a.m. PT, 2 p.m. EDT, 1800 GMT, 7 p.m. UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Celebration Stage and streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

Tales of the Jedi

Lucasfilm has confirmed that a brand new animated anthology series will make its debut with "Clone Wars" and "Rebels" co-creator Dave Filoni will be on hand for the introduction.

Time: 2:30 p.m. PT, 5:30 p.m. EDT, 2130 GMT, 10:30 p.m. UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Celebration Stage and streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

Doug Chiang: Designing The Mandalorian

Production Designer Doug Chiang will present an in-depth talk about designing the characters, spaceships, and worlds for the "Star Wars" universes first live-action, spin-off shows "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett."

Time: 4 p.m. PT, 7 p.m. EDT, 2300 GMT, 12 midnight UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Galaxy Stage



Sunday, May 29

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

Executive producers Brad Rau and Jen Corbett, story editor Matt Michnovetz together with voice actors Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang talk about highlights from the first season and offer a glimpse of what to expect in Season two.

Time: 11 a.m. PT, 2 p.m. EDT, 1800 GMT, 7 p.m. UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Celebration Stage and streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

A Look Back at "Star Wars: Visions"

Team members from both Lucasfilm and Qubic Pictures will talk about the development and success of "Star Wars: Visions" showing never before seen concept artwork, tales from behind the scenes and more.

Time: 12:30 p.m. PT, 3:30 p.m. EDT, 1930 GMT, 8:30 p.m. UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Star Wars: The Clone Wars "The Siege of Mandalore" Screening

The four episode arc that makes up the cinematic final chapter of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" gets the big screen treatment and Dave Filoni, Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo will be along for the ride.

Time: 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. EDT, 2000 GMT, 9 p.m. UK time (GMT+1)

Place: Live on the Celebration Stage

There are of course a lot of other events, plus a the exhibition center floor to explore for t-shirts, toys, books, comics...and no doubt lots more beautiful "Star Wars" merch.

Not to mention a pretty impressive list of guests, actors, writers and other creative talent that will be available for autographs and photo sessions, including Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Ewan McGregor, Temuera Morrison and many, many more. Check the website for the latest updates.

Time slots for autographs and photos are available to pre-order for attendees now. And if you're unavailable to attend in-person, some will offer the chance to either mail-in items to be autographed or for you to buy an autograph to be mailed to you through Official Pix.

Star Wars Celebration requires all attendees, exhibitors, media, guests, and show management staff to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test to enter Celebration. For more details, please check the official website.

Star Wars Celebration tips and tactics

Here are some tips to help you make the most of your Star Wars Celebration experience:

Pack hand sanitizer: These days, this is essential. And a mask, just in case.

Sharpies, black and silver: It is possible that you might run into celebrities and industry icons, so be prepared before the chance to get their autograph slips away.

Extra battery for your smartphone: You'll be relying on your smartphone for a lot — camera, calls, maps, social media — and it will get drained. And while you might think to bring a charger cable, plug sockets are not as common as you might think.

The power of Twitter: News of a celebrity sighting, or really cool cosplay, travels like wildfire at Celebration. By keeping a close eye on the #StarWarsCelebration Twitter hashtag, you can increase your chances of finding celebrities as well as cool parties and awesome giveaways.

Finally, wear comfortable shoes and bring both sunscreen, plus sunglasses and a poster tube to safely store any artwork you score.

