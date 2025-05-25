Marvel delays 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' by 7 months each

Marvel maniacs are going to have to muster more patience to watch "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" as Disney and Marvel Studios has announced that those two titanic superhero projects are each getting a seven-month bump in their release schedules. Will both big-budget tentpoles fare better in winter cloaks?

As revealed by Disney on Thursday afternoon, "Doomsday," starring Robert Downey Jr. as the villainous Victor von Doom, will be pushed into next year's holiday season and arrives on Dec. 18, 2026, a little more than seven months from its earlier intended launch date of May 1, 2026. Likewise, "Avengers: Secret Wars" will be taken off its initial spring showcase of May 7, 2027 and given a frosty drop date of Dec. 17, 2027.

And in a late spring clean-up operation amid the clutter of unrealized Marvel projects, Disney also wiped off some of its slugged-in release dates for “Untitled Marvel” and “Untitled Disney” features that fans could only speculate on by removing ambiguous calendar spots.

Official logos for "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" (Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

It's not surprising that these two colossal projects with a cast of dozens, both directed by Joe and Anthony Russo ("Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame"), might need a bit more cushion in their scheduling for filming delays, potential reshoots, and post-production polishing given just how much is at stake.

With "Avenger: Doomsday" being kicked off its May 1, 2026 date, that now means that fans will have no Marvel Studios feature films to look forward to between "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" coming July 25, 2025 and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" which swings in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Unless Marvel and Disney have a surprise waiting for us, it's going to be a very LONG year!