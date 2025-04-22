Marvel's screw-ups get their chance at redemption in the final 'Thunderbolts' trailer (video)

News
By published

'We've all done bad things': Yelena, aka White Widow, bares her soul in final trailer for Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' ahead of the May 2 release.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 2 - YouTube Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 2 - YouTube
Watch On

Rocketing in slightly under the radar this spring for what seems to be Marvel movies' version of DC's "The Suicide Squad" is director Jake Schreier's ("Robot & Frank," "Paper Towns") "Thunderbolts*."

This resonant, emotional launch trailer — reminding fans of the May 2, 2025 release date — displays a remarkable range of emotional depth and sophistication as Yelena Belova voices the debilitating pain of loss and regret.

Adding to the intriguing angles of this latest superhero flick is the addition of the psychologically fractured antagonist known as The Sentry and his dark reflection, The Void. Or, more likely, The Sentry is simply the benevolent mirror image of that shadowy, sinister entity that emerges after Bob Reynolds ingests a super serum.

A team of six superheroes assembled around a table painted with a yellow asterisk

New official poster for Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Far greater than just being passed off as "replacement Avengers," the "Thunderbolts*" crew is charging into its last two weeks prior to release with a palpable buzz as evidenced by this latest preview injected with a generous helping of heart and soul.

"Look, I’ve been where you are," Bucky Barnes shares in this preview. "The past doesn’t go away. So you can either live with it forever… or you can do something about it."

"Thunderbolts*"' ensemble cast includes Florence Pugh (Black Widow/Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier/ Bucky Barnes), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Lewis Pullman (Sentry/The Void), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent/John Walker), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost/Ava Starr), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine).

Sharp eyes will notice that the title's six-pointed asterisk is now missing one of its points at the trailer's end. Which of the team will make the ultimate sacrifice?

Marvel Studios' antihero assault puts a period on the MCU's Phase Five on May 2. For more info on what's coming next to the MCU, check out our rundown of all the upcoming Marvel Phase 6 movies & TV shows. And of course, you can watch almost the entire MCU on Disney+.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer shown at CinemaCon now arrives for us all (video)

'Star Wars: Zero Company' is a new X-COM-style strategy video game set during the Clone Wars, and it's coming in 2026 (video)

US Space Force now has a framework for fighting a war in space
See more latest
Most Popular
a triangular space plane approaches a satellite above the blue marble of Earth
US Space Force now has a framework for fighting a war in space
a small orb circles a large burning orb while leaving a trail of fire in its wake
Astronomers discover doomed planet shedding a Mount Everest's worth of material every orbit, leaving behind a comet-like tail
a sunrise scene over water with a faint outline of the suns corona visible before the sun is visible
Amateur astronomers capture groundbreaking photos of sun's corona during partial solar eclipse
Pope Francis waves to the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter&#039;s Square for the general audience on June 13, 2018 in Vatican City.
Italian Space Agency mourns death of Pope Francis
A sparkly bluish galaxy in space.
Our galactic neighbor Andromeda has a bunch of satellite galaxies — and they're weirdly pointing at us
SpaceX’s CRS-27 Dragon cargo spacecraft approaches the International Space Station above the Indian Ocean on March 16, 2023.
SpaceX CRS-32 Dragon cargo capsule arrives at the ISS with 6,700 pounds of supplies (video)
a white and black rocket gives off a large plume as it lights its engines to lift off off its launch pad
SpaceX launches European reentry capsule on 'Bandwagon-3' rideshare mission (video)
a red and blue nebula-like display is left behind by a rocket engine&#039;s plume
SpaceX launch creates a 'nebula' | Space picture of the day for April 21, 2025
NASA astronaut Don Pettit waves after arriving in Houston on April 20, 2025. Pettit returned to Earth on April 19 to wrap up a seven-month mission on the International Space Station.
Don Pettit, NASA's oldest active astronaut at 70, arrives in Houston after 7-month space mission (photo)
A white Atlas V rocket with strap on boosters vents gas during fueling for Amazon&#039;s Kuiper 1 satellite launch.
Amazon's Kuiper 1 internet satellites get new April 28 launch date on Atlas V rocket after delay