Marvel's screw-ups get their chance at redemption in the final 'Thunderbolts' trailer (video)

Rocketing in slightly under the radar this spring for what seems to be Marvel movies' version of DC's "The Suicide Squad" is director Jake Schreier's ("Robot & Frank," "Paper Towns") "Thunderbolts*."

This resonant, emotional launch trailer — reminding fans of the May 2, 2025 release date — displays a remarkable range of emotional depth and sophistication as Yelena Belova voices the debilitating pain of loss and regret.

Adding to the intriguing angles of this latest superhero flick is the addition of the psychologically fractured antagonist known as The Sentry and his dark reflection, The Void. Or, more likely, The Sentry is simply the benevolent mirror image of that shadowy, sinister entity that emerges after Bob Reynolds ingests a super serum.

New official poster for Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Far greater than just being passed off as "replacement Avengers," the "Thunderbolts*" crew is charging into its last two weeks prior to release with a palpable buzz as evidenced by this latest preview injected with a generous helping of heart and soul.

"Look, I’ve been where you are," Bucky Barnes shares in this preview. "The past doesn’t go away. So you can either live with it forever… or you can do something about it."

"Thunderbolts*"' ensemble cast includes Florence Pugh (Black Widow/Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier/ Bucky Barnes), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Lewis Pullman (Sentry/The Void), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent/John Walker), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost/Ava Starr), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine).

Sharp eyes will notice that the title's six-pointed asterisk is now missing one of its points at the trailer's end. Which of the team will make the ultimate sacrifice?

Marvel Studios' antihero assault puts a period on the MCU's Phase Five on May 2. For more info on what's coming next to the MCU, check out our rundown of all the upcoming Marvel Phase 6 movies & TV shows. And of course, you can watch almost the entire MCU on Disney+.