The Void revealed as the big bad guy for Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts* in new teaser trailer (video)

published

'He's invincible, all power, stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one'

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* | Tickets on sale now! - YouTube Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* | Tickets on sale now! - YouTube
Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" is the next big upcoming sci-fi movie on our radar, and it's set to strike theaters on May 2, 2025, serving as an early jumpstart to the summer movie season. Ahead of release, an action-crammed new trailer has just dropped that centers on its frighteningly powerful big baddie.

Directed by Jake Schreier ("Robot & Frank," "Beef"), the semi-familiar plot revolves around a ragtag squad of antiheroes that bands together to stop The Void, a seemingly-indomitable threat who demonstrates Thanos snap-like disintegration skills that transform humans into shadows with a casual wave of the villain's hand.

While on their dangerous mission the motley team will come face-to-face with submerged secrets. It's basically the Marvel movies do DC's "Suicide Squad", and after the last few excellent trailers, we're here for it.

A collage of seven superheroes on a movie poster

Official poster for Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be unfamiliar with this nefarious dark alter ego of the mysterious crusader called Sentry, who is essentially Marvel Comics' psychotic version of DC Comics' Superman.

Portrayed here by Lewis Pullman ("Outer Range"), Sentry/The Void seems to be a pretty ferocious foe in this one-minute teaser that finds crimefighting misfits Red Guardian, Black Widow, Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Ghost uniting to take on this intimidating adversary.

"I am the Void," declares Pullman’s imposing shadowy self in the teaser. "There's no use fighting.... You don't know what I'm capable of. Maybe I need to show you."

"Thunderbolts*" hits May 2 with a cast including Florence Pugh (Black Widow/Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier/ Bucky Barnes), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent/John Walker), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost/Ava Starr), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine).

"Thunderbolts*" will also be available to stream on Disney+ at a later date. Check out our guide to the best streaming deals

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

