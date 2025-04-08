The Void revealed as the big bad guy for Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts* in new teaser trailer (video)

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* | Tickets on sale now! - YouTube Watch On

Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" is the next big upcoming sci-fi movie on our radar, and it's set to strike theaters on May 2, 2025, serving as an early jumpstart to the summer movie season. Ahead of release, an action-crammed new trailer has just dropped that centers on its frighteningly powerful big baddie.

Directed by Jake Schreier ("Robot & Frank," "Beef"), the semi-familiar plot revolves around a ragtag squad of antiheroes that bands together to stop The Void, a seemingly-indomitable threat who demonstrates Thanos snap-like disintegration skills that transform humans into shadows with a casual wave of the villain's hand.

While on their dangerous mission the motley team will come face-to-face with submerged secrets. It's basically the Marvel movies do DC's "Suicide Squad", and after the last few excellent trailers, we're here for it.

Official poster for Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be unfamiliar with this nefarious dark alter ego of the mysterious crusader called Sentry, who is essentially Marvel Comics' psychotic version of DC Comics' Superman.

Portrayed here by Lewis Pullman ("Outer Range"), Sentry/The Void seems to be a pretty ferocious foe in this one-minute teaser that finds crimefighting misfits Red Guardian, Black Widow, Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Ghost uniting to take on this intimidating adversary.

"I am the Void," declares Pullman’s imposing shadowy self in the teaser. "There's no use fighting.... You don't know what I'm capable of. Maybe I need to show you."

"Thunderbolts*" hits May 2 with a cast including Florence Pugh (Black Widow/Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier/ Bucky Barnes), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent/John Walker), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost/Ava Starr), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine).

"Thunderbolts*" will also be available to stream on Disney+ at a later date.