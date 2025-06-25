The final trailer for 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' is here! 'Say the thing!'

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

With exactly one month to go before Fantastic Four: First Steps is released on July 25, the final trailer for the movie is here!



The trailer for the hotly anticipated next entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe features more Galactus, more Franklin, and more of the brotherly ribbing between Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm that has kept comic readers entertained since 1961.

However, there is something distinctly missing from the trailer, and Marvel is making sure you notice it. We are yet to hear Grimm, the ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing (played in the movie by Ebon Moss-Bachrach) utter his immortal catchphrase: "It's Clobberin' Time!"

In the new trailer, a member of the public requests that Grimm utter the iconic catchphrase, only for the Thing to respond that the catchphrase is something said "just in the cartoon."



The trailer ends with Storm, the Human Torch (played by Joseph Quinn), carrying the Thing, sporting a fetching rock beard, into action, also demanding he say his immortal battle-cry.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

Also missing from the trailer are shots of Giganto, emerging from the streets of New York. The Mole-Man commanded monster was the first menace faced by the FF back in Fantastic Four #1, and its cinematic visage, referencing the cover of that comic book, was recently revealed in a Little Caesars x Fantastic Four ad.

What we do see in the trailer is a better look at Galactus (played by Ralph Ineson).

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

Previous trailers have only shown Galactus' shadow and legs, both of which hinted at a comic-accurate design. In the final trailer, we see the torso of Marvel's "Eater of Worlds" as well as the back of his iconic helmet. Both look like the character has been pulled straight from a sketch by Fantastic Four co-creator Jack Kirby. In addition to this, the trailer gives a brief look at the spacecraft of Galactus, with the FF making a quick escape in a ship piloted by Grimm.

Speaking of vehicles, the trailer reveals a little more of the team's "Fantasticar," looking like a sleek 1950s muscle car, a vast improvement on its bathtub-like appearance in the comic books!

With regards to the FF's tech, the trailer reveals at least one of the usages of the metal wristbands that the team is sporting as part of their uniform. There has been speculation that these could be devices that allow the FF to crossover into the main MCU universe, but this doesn't seem to be the case. In the final trailer, we see the wristband used to alert the team to emergency situations, including the arrival of the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

The Fantastic Four greet the public in the final trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image credit: Disney)

There are a few more shots of Franklin Richards, the son of Reed Richards (played by Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) in this new trailer, including one of Sue carrying her child solemnly through a crowd of onlookers.

This might just be a tiny hint at the importance of Franklin, whose cosmic powers may be the key to the FF finding their way into the main MCU to mix it up with Doctor Doom (portrayed by Robert Downey Jr) in next year's Avengers: Doomsday.

It's not Clobberin' Time just yet, but it's just around the corner. Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" clobbers theater-goers on July 25, 2025. You can also catch one of the previous trailers below: