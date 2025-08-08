'A Quiet Place Part III' is confirmed for 2027 with John Krasinski back in the director's chair

Ever so silently and right in plain sight, the "A Quiet Place" universe has become one of Hollywood's best sci-fi horror franchises, and now a fourth installment is officially in the works for 2027, with director John Krasinski "quietly" announced on Instagram last week.

Krasinski's return is very welcome news, as he's been heavily involved with the franchise since its inception, directing, co-writing, and starring in the original "A Quiet Place" back in 2018. It tells the tale of the Abbott family struggling to survive in a world that's been infested with blind extraterrestrial creatures imbued with super-sensitive hearing.

Starring "The Office's "John Krasinski, his actual wife Emily Blunt, and with the kids portrayed by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, "A Quiet Place" was an unexpected sleeper success when it inconspicuously launched, raking in a tidy $340 million at the box office.

"A Quiet Place Part II" struck theaters back in 2021 (Image credit: Paramount)

"A Quiet Place Part II" was released in 2021, also directed by Krasinski, with the main cast (minus Krasinski) reprising their roles, trying to combat the stalking aliens that are set off by the slightest sound. A prequel spinoff titled "A Quiet Place: Day One" also hit theaters in 2024, helmed by filmmaker Michael Sarnoski and featured Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn as a pair of unlikely survivors who join forces in New York City when the otherworldly sonic-triggered beings first rained down on Earth.

Krasinski is attached to "A Quiet Place Part III" as both screenwriter and director, with the studio declaring a summertime release date of July 9, 2027. Krasinski and Allyson Seeger's Sunday Night Production are locked in to produce as part of their exclusive deal with Paramount, in association with Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes shingle. With the franchise's extreme popularity and solid fan base, expect this flagship threequel to make some serious noise when it strikes the domestic and international box office two years from now.

In addition to compelling performances by the entire cast, all three "A Quiet Place" movies were enhanced with exceptional special effects for the Death Angel creatures created by VFX Supervisor Malcolm Humphreys and his ace crew, who are all expected to be back in action.

Dreaded Death Angels will return to hunt humans in "A Quiet Place Part III" (Image credit: Paramount)

The seasoned ILM veteran has been involved with many big-ticket Tinseltown productions over the years, including films such as "The Batman," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "The Mandalorian," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and "Man of Steel.” Even though the name Death Angel has stuck for those sightless predatory beasts, Humphreys and his team actually nicknamed the malevolent monsters something less ominous: "Happy."

"We needed to refer to the assets internally, and originally we didn’t have a name," he told Space.com in a 2024 interview for "A Quiet Place: Day One." "I think it was just artists probably having some fun. The creatures aren't very happy — they're actually quite vicious — so I think it's a little play on words."

Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place Part III" is expected July 9, 2027, and will continue the story of the resilient Abbott clan while the uninvited aliens continue to wreak havoc upon our poor planet.