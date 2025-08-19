'NASA is science': How real space exploration inspired Moleskine's new NASA-themed notebook collection (interview)

As a massive space nerd AND an avid collector of fancy notebooks, let me tell you … I'm in danger because Moleskine has just unveiled a NASA-inspired collection, and it looks simply stunning.

The collection is headlined by the NASA-Inspired Large Ruled Notebook, which has a cover that's textured to look like the lunar surface. It also features a metallic bookmark, collectible NASA stickers, and a bunch of cool moon-themed surprises inside.

There is also a glow-in-the-dark volant notebook that contains some black-and-white illustrations, a pair of cahier journals, and a limited edition pin set that includes an astronaut and a rocket. Finally, there is a gift box that includes a silver version of this large notebook, along with some pencils and the pins.

We had a quick chat with Ward Simmons, President of Moleskine for The Americas, to find out how this collaboration came about and what it meant to work with NASA on this project. You can also check out the full collection in the image gallery below.

Ward Simmons President, Moleskine, The Americas Ward Simmons has served as President of Moleskine covering the Americas since January 2025. He has previously worked for Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Carolina Herrera, and Baccarat. Ward is also a long-time spaceflight fan, as we'll get into in this interview.

"I was born in the late '60s, so I grew up with NASA as a constant presence. Back then, space was the new frontier, and NASA represented the future," explains Simmons as he reminisces about launching model rocket kits in his youth. "As a kid, I visited Cape Canaveral with my family, and one of my friends — Lance Bass — even trained with the Russian cosmonauts. How cool is that? Space and NASA surrounded our childhood.

"So, when I joined Moleskine in 2023, and the Artemis Mission was scheduled for launch [...], I immediately saw an opportunity. NASA is science; Moleskine provides tools for creativity. Together, we both aim to unleash human genius. That's how this idea was born."

Moleskine approached NASA, which provided the Moleskine graphic design team with assets to help them bring the notebooks to life. Once the team had worked their magic, NASA then signed off on the finished products. "The NASA team was tremendously supportive, making this collaboration truly seamless," praises Simmons.

A video accompanying the launch features Andrew Aldrin, CEO of the Aldrin Family Foundation (and son of legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin), who underscores the importance of pen and paper while sharing the Foundation’s mission to inspire the next generation of explorers. Andrew's uplifting final line is simply that "Space is for everyone."

"Although I'd never met Buzz's son, Andy Aldrin, I knew that if I could find him, he'd understand our vision, and together we could support the Foundation's mission to inspire the next generation of explorers, innovators, and entrepreneurs," explains Simmons.

"This collection is meant to spark that spirit — encouraging young adults to sketch, draw and capture their own visions of NASA and space within our pages," says Simmons.

"Our partnership with the Aldrin Family Foundation reflects Moleskine's commitment to nurturing the next generation of human genius — not only among future scientists, but also writers, thinkers, and artists. Think of this collection as a space to explore the infinite universe of your imagination, discovering inspiration every time you put pen to paper. It starts there."

To help spark those imaginations, the notebooks are packed with extra details, including a bunch of NASA-themed patches, stickers and pins. There are inspirational phrases dotted throughout, and unique printed pages, including a moon observation journal in the main notebook. There is also a rundown of every planet in our solar system in the smaller Volant journal (which also features a glow-in-the-dark cover).

I haven't had a chance to get my hands on this collection yet, but as I mentioned from the off, I'm a huge notebook nerd, so you better believe I've got a set coming, and I'll be doing a deep dive when it touches down.