Northern lights may be visible in 17 states (or more) tonight

Auroras may be visible from Alaska to Illinois as an incoming coronal mass ejection could spark severe geomagnetic storm conditions overnight.

Ready for round two, aurora chasers?

The northern lights may dazzle again tonight (Nov. 12) as a speedy incoming coronal mass ejection (CME) released during yesterday's colossal X5.1 class solar flare could spark strong to severe geomagnetic storm conditions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Space weather forecasters anticipate that geomagnetic activity could intensify to strong (G3) or even severe (G4) conditions overnight. The U.K. Met Office is going one step further and assigning an extreme G5 watch for between 7 a.m. EST and 6:59 p.m. EST (12:00 - 23:59 GMT) on Nov. 12.

Last night's display triggered by two previous CME impacts was absolutely stunning, with auroras spotted from coast to coast and even as far south as Mexico. Check out some of the best photos here in our wrap .

Where can I see the northern lights tonight?

Aurora forecast courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Map: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, Background image added with Canva Pro.)

States that could see auroras tonight

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map , the following 17 U.S. states appear full or partially above the aurora view line:

Alaska Washington North Dakota Montana Minnesota Idaho South Dakota Wisconsin Oregon Michigan Vermont New Hampshire Wyoming New York Iowa Nebraska Illinois

As always, auroras can be fickle creatures. This list is based on current forecast data, but with geomagnetic activity still strong and another CME on the way, auroras could reach much farther south than expected — potentially visible across much of the U.S. if the conditions are right and the skies are clear.

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office

What time should I look for the northern lights tonight?

The northern lights could be visible across 17 U.S. states (or maybe more) tonight (Nov. 12-13) as soon as it gets dark, so it's worth keeping an eye on the sky throughout the evening, especially in areas with clear, dark skies.

According to NOAA's 3-day forecast, geomagnetic storm activity is expected to stay high throughout the night, with the best chances of auroras during the following key times:

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. EST (0000-0300 GMT): Strong G3 level storming possible

10 p.m. - 4 a.m. EST (0300–0900 GMT): Moderate G2 level storming possible

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

If you live in one of the 17 U.S. states forecasted to catch a glimpse of the northern lights tonight, there are a few things you can do to give yourself the best chance of seeing them.

Find a north-facing vantage point with a clear view of the horizon as far from light pollution as possible.

Use your phone camera to scan the sky, as the camera is great at picking up faint auroras before your eyes spot them. This will give you a good idea of the direction you should be focusing your attention.

Try to let your eyes adapt to the dark for at least 30 minutes; this will help your night vision develop.

Wear warm clothing! Part of the fun of aurora hunting is the chase. Be prepared to sit or stand for hours if conditions are looking promising, as you won't want to miss the show when it starts!

We recommend downloading a space weather app that provides aurora forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android . However, any similar app should work well. I also use the "Space Weather Live" app, which is available on iOS and Android , to get a deeper understanding of whether the current space weather conditions are favorable for aurora sightings.

