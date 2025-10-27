Northern lights may be visible in 14 US states tonight

Auroras may be visible from Alaska to New York as geomagnetic storm conditions are predicted for tonight.

Get ready, aurora chasers: The northern lights may put on a good show across parts of the U.S. tonight as a high-speed solar wind stream is forecast to slam into Earth's magnetic field.

Forecasters at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) predict possible minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions for Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 (starting in the early hours of Oct. 28), with a chance of stronger moderate (G2) storming if conditions intensify. The U.K. Met Office echoes this forecast, predicting that auroras could dip into latitudes around Scotland or the northern U.S., depending on the timing and strength of the incoming solar wind.

A combination of fast solar wind from a large Earth-facing coronal hole and possible influence from a weak coronal mass ejection (CME) that left the sun on Oct. 23 could cause solar wind speeds to climb significantly from Oct. 28 through Oct. 29 — great news for aurora chasers.

Where and when can you see the northern lights tonight?

According to NOAA's Kp index forecast , geomagnetic storming is expected to occur intermittently between 11 p.m. EDT tonight (0300 GMT on Oct. 28) and 5 p.m. EDT Oct. 29 (2100 EDT). This makes the next couple of nights the ideal time to watch for dazzling aurora displays.

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map , the following 14 U.S. States appear fully or partially above the aurora view line:

Alaska Montana North Dakota Minnesota Wisconsin Washington Idaho South Dakota Michigan Vermont New Hampshire Wyoming Iowa New York

However, auroras are highly unpredictable. Even if you're within the view line, you'll still need cloud-free skies, minimal light pollution, a clear view northward and a little bit of luck to catch the show.

This NOAA aurora forecast map shows the predicted intensity and location of the northern lights over North America for the night of Oct. 27–28, 2025. The green-to-red oval indicates auroral activity levels, while the southern 'view line' marks the limit of potential visibility. Forecasts reflect expected conditions between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Central Time, with the transition from "tomorrow night" to "tonight" occurring at midnight UTC. (Image credit: NOAA, background image by Daisy Dobrijevic.)

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the Met Office

How to see the northern lights where you live

If you're in one of the 14 U.S. states listed above, here are some tips for catching a glimpse of the display.

Head to a dark location far from city lights.

Find a north-facing view with a clear horizon.

Look up around midnight to 2 a.m. local time, but keep watch as soon as skies darken.

Be patient. Auroras often come in waves and can appear faint at first.