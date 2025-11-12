Severe geomagnetic storm sparks northern lights across North America and as far south as Mexico (photos)
Vivid auroras lit up skies across North America and Europe as a severe G4 geomagnetic storm, one of the strongest this solar cycle, rattled Earth's magnetic field.
A severe (G4) geomagnetic storm lit up skies across the Northern Hemisphere overnight (Nov. 11-12), with vivid northern lights visible across Canada, the U.S, and as far south as Mexico.
The incredible display followed the arrival of multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — eruptions of magnetic field and plasma from the sun — launched by sunspot AR4274, one of the most energetic sunspot groups of the current solar cycle. The ongoing storm ranks among the strongest of Solar Cycle 25 and last night's peak at G4 clocked in as the third strongest geomagnetic storm this solar cycle. The first two CMEs struck in quick succession last night, compressing Earth's magnetic field and unleashing spectacular aurora shows that lasted well into the night.
But the show might not be over yet! A third, faster CME, released during an X5.1 solar flare yesterday (Nov. 11), is still on the way, with NOAA and the U.K. Met Office forecasting another possible round of strong (G3) to severe (G4) conditions tonight (Nov. 12-13). If it arrives as predicted, we could even see extreme (G5) conditions, potentially pushing auroras even farther south than last night.
In the meantime, while we wait to see what tonight's space weather has in store, let's sit back and enjoy some of the best aurora photos from last night's activity, captured by skywatchers across North America and Europe.
Photographer Ross Harried captured this colorful aurora spectacle lighting up the skies above Monroe, Wisconsin last night.
Harried also captured this stunning photograph of the northern lights illuminating a rural scene.
Strong geomagnetic storms like the one that unfolded last night can be problematic for those relying on GPS services, such as farmers.
Harried also captured this beautiful photograph showing the northern lights dancing over farmland in Monroe, Wisconsin.
Photographer Jeremy Hogan captured this vivid red aurora show lighting up the skies above Bloomington, Indiana, as the severe geomagnetic storm unfolded last night.
Space.com's spaceflight writer Josh Dinner also captured the stunning show unfolding over Bloomington, Indiana.
"Like a truly distracted space journalist, I had completely forgotten to check the aurora forecast. I had also forgotten to take my trash to the street for trash day. So at about 10 p.m. EST I went outside to drag my cans to the curb, looked up, and my jaw dropped." Dinner said. "It's rare for us to get aurora in Indiana. I ran back inside to grab my camera and shot this from my backyard. It would be great (for sky watching) if the sun kept this up indefinitely."
Skywatchers at China Camp State Park, California, take in the stunning view in this photo captured by photographer Stephen Lam.
A wide field shot shows the extent of the aurora display above China Camp State Park, California.
Greg Gage captured some stunning photos of the northern lights dancing in the skies above Sistersville, West Virginia.
Skywatchers also took to X to post some truly remarkable photos and timelapses of the aurora shows that unfolded last night.
X user @plumazulibre posted this incredible shot of the northern lights appearing over Zacatecas, Mexico!
We have auroras in Mexico, Zacatecas! This is very south, we are 😱 pic.twitter.com/iGHAiAp7clNovember 12, 2025
Meanwhile, red auroras were visible on a webcam overlooking the Austrian Alps.
The Alps and Aurora is something else. @Vincent_Ledvina @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/H4fbW8b4EzNovember 12, 2025
Aurora chaser Jure Atanackov was rewarded with a beautiful displays over Medvedje Brdo, Slovenia.
"Beautiful also with the naked eye, with many distinct rays. The best aurora display of the year for me, better than the Jan 1st, 2025 G4." Atanackov wrote in a post on X.
Beautiful & bright red and blue aurora in the skies over Medvedje Brdo, Slovenia (45°N MLAT) this morning. Beautiful also with the naked eye, with many distinct rays. The best aurora display of the year for me, better than the Jan 1st, 2025 G4. pic.twitter.com/RWKRlPYeRnNovember 12, 2025
Jack Straw captured these eerie red auroras over northern California.
@JAtanackov Northern California- approximately 40-41 degrees latitude pic.twitter.com/RRxGTD0ScHNovember 12, 2025
While X user @kkvolt saw a vibrant red display, along with overhead corona, from northern Minnesota.
I’m not a good photographer but here are some Northern Lights from N. Minnesota pic.twitter.com/NDyAqLERt8November 12, 2025
Photojournalist Kent Porter also captured the eerie red scene unfolding over the Timber Crest Farms barn, Healdsburg, Northern California.
The brightest aurora I’ve seen in NorCal. Photograph made along Dry Creek Rd. in Healdsburg, with the iconic Timber Crest Farms barn. #kentporterphotography @NorthBayNews #substorm #Auroraborealis #northernlights #CME pic.twitter.com/JeP3VcRgMUNovember 12, 2025
Aurora chaser Jeremy Rand captured some stunning footage of the northern lights stretching across the sky above Southern Manitoba, Canada. Rand had to look south to capture the display!
it’s insane to think that this entire substorm was south facing from southern manitoba. pic.twitter.com/Rs5J4sfEIZNovember 12, 2025
Photographer Max Evans captured the northern lights display from Florida's Space Coast.
Northern lights visible from Florida's Space Coast!!! pic.twitter.com/H8myGLhKbONovember 12, 2025
Remember, you might get another chance of seeing the northern lights tonight, so keep those camera batteries charged and your eyes on the skies!
