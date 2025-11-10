Northern lights may be visible in 15 US states tonight

Auroras may be visible from Alaska to Iowa as an incoming flurry of coronal mass ejections could spark geomagnetic storm conditions overnight.

The northern lights could put on a show tonight (Nov. 10) as incoming coronal mass ejections (CMEs) may spark geomagnetic storm conditions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Space weather forecasters anticipate geomagnetic activity may intensify to minor (G1) conditions tonight (Nov. 10) and moderate (G2) conditions Nov. 11-12.

The first CME is expected to arrive today, which was launched on Nov. 7 and is responsible for tonight's predicted G1 activity . A second CME unleashed during an X1.7 class solar flare on Nov. 9 is expected to arrive on Nov. 11 and could drive stronger G2 storm conditions tomorrow night.

A third CME erupted just this morning during another X flare eruption and is currently being analyzed by forecasters. Early models suggest a direct impact early Nov. 12 . This CME could prolong geomagnetic activity and auroras into midweek.

Where can I see the northern lights tonight?

Aurora forecast viewline for tonight, courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Map: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, Background: Daisy Dobrijevic)

States that could see auroras tonight

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map , the following 15 U.S. States appear fully or partially above the aurora view line:

Alaska Maine North Dakota Montana Vermont New Hampshire Minnesota Washington South Dakota Michigan New York Idaho Wisconsin Wyoming Iowa

But remember, auroras are fickle; sometimes they appear much farther south than predicted, and other times they barely show up at all. Many conditions have to align for the perfect display.

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

For your best chance to see the northern lights find a clear view of the northern horizon and try and get as far away from light pollution as possible. (Image credit: Daisy Dobrijevic)

If you live in one of the 15 U.S. states forecast to potentially catch a glimpse of the northern lights tonight, there are a few things you can do to give yourself the best chance of seeing them.

Firstly, find a north-facing vantage point with a clear view of the horizon, as far away from light pollution as possible. Use your mobile phone to scan the skies, as the camera is great at picking up faint auroras before your eyes spot them. This can help you pinpoint where in the sky you should be focusing your attention. But remember to keep an eye out elsewhere too, as auroras can pop up in front, behind or even above you!

Happy aurora hunting.