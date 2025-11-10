Northern lights may be visible in 15 US states tonight
Auroras may be visible from Alaska to Iowa as an incoming flurry of coronal mass ejections could spark geomagnetic storm conditions overnight.
The northern lights could put on a show tonight (Nov. 10) as incoming coronal mass ejections (CMEs) may spark geomagnetic storm conditions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Space weather forecasters anticipate geomagnetic activity may intensify to minor (G1) conditions tonight (Nov. 10) and moderate (G2) conditions Nov. 11-12.
The first CME is expected to arrive today, which was launched on Nov. 7 and is responsible for tonight's predicted G1 activity. A second CME unleashed during an X1.7 class solar flare on Nov. 9 is expected to arrive on Nov. 11 and could drive stronger G2 storm conditions tomorrow night.
A third CME erupted just this morning during another X flare eruption and is currently being analyzed by forecasters. Early models suggest a direct impact early Nov. 12. This CME could prolong geomagnetic activity and auroras into midweek.
Related: Aurora alert! Sun fires off 2 colossal X flares as multiple CMEs race toward Earth
Where can I see the northern lights tonight?
States that could see auroras tonight
Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map, the following 15 U.S. States appear fully or partially above the aurora view line:
- Alaska
- Maine
- North Dakota
- Montana
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- Minnesota
- Washington
- South Dakota
- Michigan
- New York
- Idaho
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- Iowa
But remember, auroras are fickle; sometimes they appear much farther south than predicted, and other times they barely show up at all. Many conditions have to align for the perfect display.
Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office
How can I see the northern lights from where I live?
If you live in one of the 15 U.S. states forecast to potentially catch a glimpse of the northern lights tonight, there are a few things you can do to give yourself the best chance of seeing them.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Firstly, find a north-facing vantage point with a clear view of the horizon, as far away from light pollution as possible. Use your mobile phone to scan the skies, as the camera is great at picking up faint auroras before your eyes spot them. This can help you pinpoint where in the sky you should be focusing your attention. But remember to keep an eye out elsewhere too, as auroras can pop up in front, behind or even above you!
Happy aurora hunting.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.