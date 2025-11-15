Watch Blue Origin's huge New Glenn rocket ace its epic landing on a ship at sea (video)

Blue Origin's powerful New Glenn rocket had a very big day on Thursday (Nov. 13), and a new video lets us all relive part of it.

New Glenn launched for the second time ever on Thursday afternoon, successfully sending NASA's twin ESCAPADE Mars probes into the final frontier from Florida's Space Coast.

But that wasn't all. The two-stage rocket's huge first stage came back to Earth as planned, acing a landing on "Jacklyn," Blue Origin's drone ship, which was stationed about 375 miles (604 kilometers) offshore.

The first stage of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket after its successful landing on the drone ship "Jacklyn" during the launch of NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars mission on Nov. 13, 2025. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

Previously, only one company had ever pulled off this dramatic maneuver — SpaceX , which has pioneered the recovery and reuse of orbital rockets.

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos celebrated the New Glenn landing on X, posting several videos of the 188-foot-tall (57 meters) booster steering its way through the sky toward Jacklyn.

One video showed the landing itself, during which the booster sidled over to Jacklyn rather than drop directly onto it from above.

"We nominally target a few hundred feet away from Jacklyn to avoid a severe impact if engines fail to start or start slowly," Bezos wrote in the Friday morning (Nov. 14) X post that featured this video. "We’ll incrementally reduce that conservatism over time. We are all excited and grateful for yesterday. Amazing performance by the team! Gradatim Ferociter."

(Gradatim Ferociter, Latin for "Step by Step, Ferociously," is Blue Origin's motto.)

Blue Origin named the first stage that flew on Thursday "Never Tell Me the Odds," a nod to the perceived improbability of a successful touchdown.

"It turns out 'Never Tell Me The Odds' had perfect odds — never before in history has a booster this large nailed the landing on the second try," Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said in a company statement . "This is just the beginning as we rapidly scale our flight cadence and continue delivering for our customers."