The 1st 'Alien: Isolation 2' teaser is here, and the setting looks eerily familiar

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We just got our first look at "Alien Isolation 2" with an atmospheric trailer… literally, as it looks like we're going planetside for this long-awaited sequel.

After a quieter gap in the post-prequels era, Disney and 20th Century Studios have been ramping up work on the Alien franchise , and that includes killer new movies and a first streaming series . On the Alien games front, things are even busier, but no project has matched the hype surrounding the long-awaited Alien: Isolation sequel.

First announced in late 2024 , the follow-up to the hit first-person survival horror game is being handled by Total War developer Creative Assembly and creative director Alistair Hope once again. Little is known about the story or setting, but April 26's Alien Day surprise teaser has the right oppressive (and very dark) atmosphere to make us equal parts anxious and excited.

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Titled 'False Sense Of Security', the short video reveals the torn-down, decaying, and wet interior of what we presume is a Weyland-Yutani base. As the red light on the door goes from red to green, it opens to reveal a shocking view... we're not in outer space anymore.

We don't know which planet this is. It's rainy outside ( terraforming is a long process ), so it could be a return to Hadley's Hope on LV-426, but it's more likely somewhere new. In any case, the Xenomorphs have made it to a colony, and you know what comes next. Just remember, emergency phones are your save points, but they aren't completely safe.

Though it's logical to assume the Alien: Isolation sequel will directly continue the events of the first game (especially after that cliffhanger), Amanda Ripley and her allies' story has actually been continued over the years through comic books and, surprisingly, 2024's Alien: Rogue Incursion .

Therefore, it remains to be seen how and when the new game will pick things up... unless we're looking at a massive retcon. For now, neither 20th Century Studios nor Sega has set a release window for the game. With development picking up now, it might be a while before we get official word on the target platforms, too.

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We'll be keeping a close eye on this one (and our motion trackers), so stay tuned for more Alien: Isolation 2 news as it appears.