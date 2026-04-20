'80s sci-fi cult classic 'The Last Starfighter' finally scores a sequel, but it's a comic book! (exclusive)

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Greetings, Starfighter! Director Nick Castle’s 1984 sci-fi adventure of a trailer park kid recruited to join an interstellar war against Xur and the ruthless Ko-Dan Armada is still a fantastic flick over 40 years after its original theatrical release.

Now at last we're getting a " The Last Starfighter " sequel of sorts in an authorized comic book thanks to Mad Cave Studios and we've got an exclusive sneak peek!

Written by Benjamin Raab and Deric A. Hughes ("Warehouse 13," "Arrow") with artwork by Willi Roberts ("Witchblade," "The Thing on the Doorstep"), "The Last Starfighter" series returns to the world of Alex Rogan and the Star League for a brand new continuation of the outer space fantasy that has remained an endearing part of pop culture for any serious science fiction fan.

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Artist Taurin Clarke's main cover for "The Last Starfighter #1" (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

"Small-town teenager Alex Rogan has already saved multiple worlds," states the official synopsis of the comic.

"But that was only the beginning of his story. Forty years after the cult-classic movie that pioneered CGI and inspired generations of fans, an all-new story picks up from the end credits and takes off for the stars! Now the leader…and sole member…of the Star League, Alex must rebuild the galaxy's only defense force against Xur and the Ko-Dan Armada. Introducing a new cast of Starfighters alongside fan-favorite faces—and new killers and cutthroats in the shadowy employ of the Ko-Dan—'The Last Starfighter #1' launches a sci-fi legacy to new heights!”

Here's our exclusive preview of " The Last Starfighter #1 " in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios) (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios) (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios) (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

1984 was a monumental year for genre lovers with Hollywood releases like "The Terminator," "Ghostbusters," "Star Trek III: The Search For Spock," "Gremlins," "Dune," and "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," with "The Last Starfighter" joining that elite company with its upbeat space fable.

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"Back in the '80s, 'The Last Starfighter' was the ultimate fantasy for every kid who grew up playing arcade games," says Raab. "Each quarter we fed into those machines was a ticket to a galaxy where we got to be the heroes of our own stories. It was the kind of wish-fulfillment that children of all ages can still relate to today. As a lifelong fan of the movie, I’m honored to be a part of the team continuing this adventure for a new generation of Starfighters, both young and old."

Artist Rahzzah's variant cover for "The Last Starfighter #1" (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

There have been rumblings about a theatrical sequel to "The Last Starfighter" for years. Gary Whitta (Rogue One) even released a sizzle reel back in 2021 , showing that the project was in the works, but we've still not heard anything more about that.