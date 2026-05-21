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It’s finally time: " Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu " launches onto the big screen this weekend, thrusting us into a new era of Star Wars mania. Not that we need any excuse to get excited about Grogu, really: that little green "Child" already has our heart.

Thankfully, there's a galaxy of Star Wars merchandise available celebrating the film's release, so whether you want to treat yourself to a Grogu-themed gift or you're wanting to bestow Mando upon a loved one, you've got plenty of choices. Lego has gone all out too, releasing a full wave of sets tio tie in with the movie.

From fun Lego Star wars sets to themed Funko Pop figure, and even branded backpacks, there's a great choice of Mandalorian and Grogu merch around. Yes, they even have Grogu Crocs!