Looking for epic 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' merch? 'This is the way' to Grogu Crocs, Lego & more
With Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu launching into theaters this weekend, we’ve searched the galaxy for the best Mando and Grogu merchandise
It’s finally time: "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" launches onto the big screen this weekend, thrusting us into a new era of Star Wars mania. Not that we need any excuse to get excited about Grogu, really: that little green "Child" already has our heart.
Thankfully, there's a galaxy of Star Wars merchandise available celebrating the film's release, so whether you want to treat yourself to a Grogu-themed gift or you're wanting to bestow Mando upon a loved one, you've got plenty of choices. Lego has gone all out too, releasing a full wave of sets tio tie in with the movie.
From fun Lego Star wars sets to themed Funko Pop figure, and even branded backpacks, there's a great choice of Mandalorian and Grogu merch around. Yes, they even have Grogu Crocs!
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Kim is a Yorkshire-based freelance writer who focuses on Lego and video game-related content. She's the co-creator of GameSpew.com and ThatBrickSite.com, where you'll find most of her work. If she's not building with plastic bricks, playing a video game, or writing about doing either of those things, you should probably check she's still breathing. You can find her on Twitter at @ichangedmyname.
- Harry BennettE-commerce Staff Writer