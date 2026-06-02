Casio's 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' watches will show you the time, as well as the way

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G-SHOCK x Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu - YouTube Watch On

"Star Wars" and Casio G-Shock have teamed up to create a beautiful pair of " The Mandalorian and Grogu " themed wristwatches. This time-telling duo is a perfect match, presenting two stylish, unbreakable watches that symbolize the timeless bond between Big Mando and Baby Yoda .

The Mando-themed watch is called the GM2100-1ASW G-STEEL and costs $220. It has a stainless-steel casing designed to resemble the bounty hunter's iconic Beskar armor. The Grogu model is called the BA110YK-3ASW BABY-G and costs $130. Terrible watch naming conventions aside, it's a striking neon green to pay homage to Grogu, with the full resin casing keeping the price down.

Casio was kind enough to send us this pair of Star Wars timepieces to check out, so let's take a look

Image credit: Future (Jeff Spry) Image credit: Future (Jeff Spry) Image credit: Future (Jeff Spry) Image credit: Future (Jeff Spry) Image credit: Casio G-Shock

The Mandalorian model gleams like the notorious bounty hunter’s legendary Beskar steel armor and is crafted using a tough forged metal bezel and finished in a rugged texture. It's obviously shock resistant and can stand up to the most dangerous of missions on planet Earth. This is a handsome industrial-looking watch you can wear every day, yet it’s flashy enough for dress-up occasions.

Not to be outshined, Casio G-Shock’s Grogu model branded as the Baby-G comes in a distinctive bright neon-green hue in honor of Din Djarin’s little Force-wielding apprentice. It's a bit smaller and more playful than The Mandalorian release, but still features the same powerful shock-shielded quality and carries a brighter casual attitude that comes across as a far less formal accessory.

A special thank you to Casio for providing samples of these stunning "Star Wars" timepieces that are available for purchase now!

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Casio G-Shock) (Image credit: Casio G-Shock) (Image credit: Casio G-Shock)

"Built to withstand the toughest conditions, from the Outer Rim to everyday adventures, G-SHOCK selected two pre-existing models for the campaign, the GM2100 and the BA100, that reflect the main characters," states the description.

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"Each model comes equipped with a highly collectible officially licensed Bounty Hunter ID Card Watch Stand. Designed for fans and collectors, this innovative accessory folds completely flat to display a character-specific Bounty Hunter ID. Through integrated magnets, the card seamlessly transforms into a rigid, 3D watch stand, providing the perfect way to present and hold the timepiece when it is not being worn.”