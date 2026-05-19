'The Mandalorian and Grogu' clip reveals how Mando gets his Razor Crest spaceship back (video)

Click for next article

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Ace of Staves | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is coming to our galaxy on Friday, May 22, in time for Memorial Day Weekend, and one of the coolest callbacks to this spinoff of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" is seeing Mando's Razor Crest gunship appearing again in trailers . But how has Mando's iconic ship been resurrected from the dead?

Fans will recall that Din Djarin’s bulky silver machine, the survivor of many daring missions, was destroyed in "The Mandalorian" season 2 when Gideon unleashed a lethal turbo laser blast from his command cruiser. There was a reason why that chapter was called "The Tragedy."

Now we’ve got the rest of the story with the release of this new clip that shows Sigourney Weaver's Colonel Ward offering Mando a souped-up new spaceship that bears a striking resemblance to his old ST-70 Razor Crest in exchange for accepting a bounty card mission to hunt down a mysterious Imperial renegade named Commander Coin.

Latest Videos From View more

"Star Wars" is back on the big screen starting May 22! (Image credit: Disney)

The original Razor Crest set was actually used for the filming; it simply was given a makeover and repurposed with a different backstory as belonging to someone working for the Empire who just happened to have the same ST-70 model as Din Djarin’s former star-hopping home.

"It's a different vehicle,' director Jon Favreau told Adam Savage in a recent Tested video . "This is a perfectly restored one that was part of a collection of an Imperial that they caught. They confiscated. We went through it and made it like it was a stock restoration. So if you look, especially in the cargo area and the paint job, you’ll see it’s different. But it looks like he does the hotrod version, which is like rip everything out to make it lighter. That's George’s [Lucas] thing, too. So much of this is hotrod culture. Make it go faster."

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" blasts into theaters on May 22, 2026. You can catch Mando's previous adventures on Disney+ .