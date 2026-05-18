'Avatar: Fire and Ash' finally has a Disney+ release date, but you'll have to wait a while longer

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Settle into your cryosleep pods and prepare for an interstellar voyage back to the exotic world of Pandora as Disney just announced that " Avatar: Fire and Ash " will land on Disney+ on June 24, 2026, right as summer arrives.

If you absolutely have no patience and refuse to postpone your cosmic excursion until next month, avid fans of the franchise can currently find it available on digital or simply wait it out for May 19, 2026, when it’s released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD .

"Jake and Neytiri's family grapples with grief, encountering a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges," states the official synopsis of the breathtaking planetary adventure.

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Since first appearing in theaters on Dec. 19, 2025, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" has amassed $1.486 billion, which seems like a monumental sum until you consider that the production budget was rumored to be a whopping $400 million.

When you add in a minimum of another $150 million for marketing and factor in the theater’s cut, it did still pull in a tidy profit for Disney, despite its diminished return in theaters compared to the first two Avatar entries. Nevertheless, it was an inspiring, if a little familiar, spectacle that was a global hit with audiences.

Even as the third installment in director James Cameron's sci-fi fantasy magnum opus parks itself in the steaming sphere, it’s still unclear as to exactly what destiny holds for additional "Avatar" sequels.

Oona Chaplin as Varang in "Avatar: Fire and Ash" (Image credit: Disney)

Cameron has gone on the record saying that "Avatar 4" and "Avatar 5" are still very much on the table, but added a caveat that if, for whatever reason, it concludes as a trilogy, he's got ambitious plans to keep the saga flying in the form of in-universe "Avatar" tie-in novels.

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Will we ever get the final pair of sequels? If we read the cinematic tea leaves, it seems that the future is cloudy, but December of 2029 and 2031 are blocked out on Disney's theatrical rollout schedule. Has "Avatar" worn out its initial novelty, and are you hoping Cameron might turn his attention back to "Terminator" or "Alien"?

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Edie Falco, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" comes to Disney+ starting on June 24, 2026.