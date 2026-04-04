'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is finally available to buy digitally, and we've got an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip

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Avatar: Fire and Ash | Only in Theaters March 31 - YouTube Watch On

Three months after its initial release, director James Cameron's stunning Avatar: Fire & Ash is now available to buy on digital streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video.

To mark the home theater launch of this epic space movie , we’ve got an exclusive featurette clip to share that unveils some of the conceptual secrets of its menagerie of enormous water creatures with Production Designer Dylan Cole and Lead Creature Designer Zach Berger.

Disney's " Avatar: Fire and Ash " finished up its global theatrical run this month, and when the bean counters finally tallied up its total worldwide take, the register rang to the tune of $1.485 billion. That's significantly less than the previous two installments, yet it should still be considered a solid success.

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Amazon Prime Video Avatar: Fire & Ash: $19.99 at Amazon HD: $19.99 | UHD(4K): $19.99 Return to Pandora for the third chapter of Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully and his family. Reeling from one death, the Sullys set out to prevent another - aided by the Wind Traders. But on the way, they're attacked by the Ash People, who blame Eywa for their ravaged home.

It's also getting a physical release, covering 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, and DVD, beginning May 19. These physical editions will be fully flooded with over three hours of never-before-seen bonus features and intriguing extras.

Multiple supplemental featurettes and bonus goodies include: Igniting the Flame: The Making of Avatar: Fire and Ash; Writing the Sequels; Pandoran Design; RDA Design; Varang and the Mangkwan; Capturing Performance; Editing and Virtual Camera; and The Art and Impact of 3D.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" arrives on digital March 31, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, and DVD on May 19. (Image credit: Disney)

"Avatar 4" and "Avatar 5" are still officially slated for Dec. 21, 2029, and Dec. 19, 2031, respectively, and if Disney and Cameron still have the fortitude and courage (and cash!) as Hollywood struggles, avid fans will still have much more of the exotic world of Pandora to explore for years to come.

You can also watch the previous Avatar movies on Disney+