'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer is packed with epic battles, family drama, and giant robot crabs! (video)

Well, here's to celebrating cinematic stamina as we're nearing the midpoint of director James Cameron's five-film "Avatar" spectacle, with "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the sequel to "Avatar: The Way of Water," due to shower screens with its intoxicating imagery on Dec. 19, 2025. Ahead of the release, we've been given a new Avatar: Fire & Ash trailer to whet our appetites.

Disney and 20th Century Studios have unwrapped a breathtaking new trailer for "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the third installment in the wondrous sci-fi fantasy franchise that's pulled in more than $5 billion in worldwide box office receipts.

Here in this latest eye-popping trip to Pandora, we're given a much better glimpse into the culture of the fire-worshipping Ash People, the hostile clan that provides the upcoming film with its conflict with the Jake Sully-led Na'vi People.

Disney's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" arrives on Dec. 19, 2025. (Image credit: Disney)

Employing a screenplay by Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver from their overarching storyline plotted in collaboration with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno, "Fire and Ash" deals with Jake and Neytiri's family grieving the death of their son Neteyam in "The Way of Water." The warmongering Ash People arrive on the scene, commanded by the fierce chieftess, Varang (Oona Chaplin), and an escalating conflict ensues that may decide Pandora's future forever.

Diving into the trailer, we learn of the tragic origins of the Ash People from Varang, whose members prayed to Pandora's Eywa force to save them from a volcanic eruption, but their pleas were ignored. We then witness a vicious aerial attack on the Na'vi by the Ash People's enemy warriors. Neytiri, Jake, Tonowari, and Ronal attend a watery council meeting of nine Tulkun whales, and Spider, a human capable of breathing on Pandora, is shown merging with Eywa.

Sam Worthington stars as Jake Sully in "Avatar: Fire and Ash." (Image credit: Disney)

Later, we see him connect with an Ilu via a neural queue. Additional revelations hint of Kiri's evolving powers, the menacing Quaritch bonding with Varang to help defeat the Na'vi, a spectacular air/sea clash between the Ash People, the RDA, and the Na’vi, and Spider threatening to kill someone offscreen.

And let's not forget the crab mechs!!!! These things look freaking awesome! Oh, and the triumphant return of Jake's magnificent Toruk beast, too.

(Image credit: Disney)

Along with Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri, "Avatar: Fire and Ash's" returning ensemble cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, Joel David Moore, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, CCH Pounder, and Edie Falco. Plus, the great David Thewlis will make his first appearance as Peylak, noble leader of the Wind Traders tribe.

For those of you who just can't get enough of the planet Pandora, Disney is re-releasing "Avatar: The Way of Water" for the big screen in 3D for a limited one-week engagement on Oct. 3, complete with three random clips from the upcoming installment after the end credits.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" erupts onto multiplex screens on Dec. 19, 2025.