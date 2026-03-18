How to watch 'Invincible' Season 4 online and from anywhere

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If you're an avid fan of ultra-violent caped crusaders, superhero family histrionics, dark drama, and hybrid-human combat doused with liberal doses of blood, then Robert Kirkman’s award-winning "Invincible" should be right up your alley. And would you look at that, "Invincible" season four just dropped on Prime Video.
Prepare for plenty of superhero punch-a-thons, when Invincible, Oliver, Omni-Man, and Allen the Alien continue the evolving storyline of the Viltrumite War in the aftermath of the catastrophic events that closed out Season 3 in 2025.
Lace up your alien-stomping boots, pack a protein bar, and let’s blast into all the ways you can watch "Invincible" Season 4 and its Viltrumite invasion, no matter where you hang your hat on the planet!Article continues below
When is "Invincible" season 4's release date?
"Invincible" Season 4 rockets back onto Prime Video starting on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
The debut is fully fortified with a three-episode simultaneous launch at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. (GMT) in the UK. The remaining five chapters chronicling Mark Grayson’s punishing coming-of-age saga will be served up each Wednesday until the season finale on April 22.
Titles for this week’s triple-chapter premiere rollout are:
- Episode 1: "Making the World a Better Place"
- Episode 2: "I'll Give You the Grand Tour"
- Episode 3: "I Gotta Get Some Air"
How to watch "Invincible" Season 4
Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios’ "Invincible" Season 4 streams exclusively on Prime Video.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!