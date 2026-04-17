'For All Mankind' alternative timeline vs reality: How Apple TV's sci-fi show diverges from history

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" For All Mankind " has just returned for its fifth season, continuing its ambitious mission to reimagine the Space Race.

Having started out with the unexpected sight of the Soviet Union planting its flag on the Moon, the hit Apple TV series has given us a vastly accelerated version of humanity's exploration of the cosmos. The show had already taken us to the Moon and Mars by the mid-1990s, and now — as its fictional timeline reaches 2012 — a fully-fledged Martian colony is trying to exploit the riches of a nearby asteroid.

Below, we detail the entire "For All Mankind" timeline, from that first lunar landing through to the start of season 5 — and compare the fiction with what happened in real life. And with a sixth and final season already confirmed , we'll be updating this feature as the show's alternative history progresses.

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Season 1

1969

(Image credit: Apple)

Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov becomes the first human being to walk on the Moon in June.

becomes the first human being to walk on the Moon in June. A month later, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin crash-land on the lunar surface. Contact is lost for four hours, but they successfully take off and return home.

and crash-land on the lunar surface. Contact is lost for four hours, but they successfully take off and return home. Cosmonaut Anastasia Belikova becomes the first woman on the Moon in November.

In real life (IRL): Armstrong and Aldrin were the famously the first people to set foot on the Moon. Leonov completed the first spacewalk in 1965. The USSR sent the first woman into space, Valentina Tereshkova , in 1963.

1970

(Image credit: Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

Playing catch-up after Belikova's successful moonwalk, NASA invites its first group of women into the Apollo training program.

The Vietnam War ends when President Richard Nixon signs a ceasefire deal.

IRL: No women ever flew in the Apollo program, though the show does make the point that Patty Doyle and Molly Cobb (both fictional) were Mercury 13 astronaut trainees several years earlier. The Vietnam War didn't actually end until 1975.

1971

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Molly Cobb becomes first American woman on the Moon (and in space) as part of the Apollo 15 mission. She discovers water in the Shackleton Crater .

IRL: Molly Cobb was inspired by real-life Mercury 13 trainee Jerrie Cobb , though no American woman would fly in space until Sally Ride in 1983. Observations suggest that the Shackleton Crater (located near the lunar south pole) may contain ice.

1972

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ted Kennedy (Democrat) is elected the 38th President of the United States.

IRL: Nixon (Republican) was re-elected in 1972. Kennedy was widely tipped for America's top office until the Chappaquiddick incident in 1969 derailed his political career. He served as senator for Massachusetts from 1962 until his death in 2009.

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1973

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Jamestown lunar base established next to Shackleton Crater.

IRL: The final Apollo mission, Apollo 17, departed the lunar surface in December 1972. No human has visited the Moon since, though NASA's Artemis program is planning to change that very soon…

1974

The real Gene Krantz, aged 91, sat in Mission Control (Image credit: NASA)

Apollo 23 explodes on the launchpad, killing 11 engineers, including NASA flight director Gene Kranz .

. Deke Slayton — one of the original Mercury 7 astronauts who was grounded by a heart condition and subsequently headed NASA's Astronaut Office — makes his first trip into space. He dies on the way to the Moon while piloting the Apollo 24 mission that's supposed to bring astronaut Ed Baldwin home from Jamestown.

— one of the original astronauts who was grounded by a heart condition and subsequently headed NASA's Astronaut Office — makes his first trip into space. He dies on the way to the Moon while piloting the Apollo 24 mission that's supposed to bring astronaut Ed Baldwin home from Jamestown. The Soviet Union establishes its own Zvezda base eight miles northwest of Jamestown.

President Kennedy pardons his predecessor, Nixon, for his involvement in the Watergate scandal.

IRL: Slayton did belatedly fly on the joint US/Soviet Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975, and passed away in 1993. Gene Kranz is still alive, aged 92. The Soviet Union has yet to land any humans on the Moon. Nixon was given a presidential pardon, but by Gerald Ford rather than Kennedy.

Season 2

1976

(Image credit: Bettmann / Getty Images)

Ronald Reagan (Republican) is elected as the 39th President of the United States.

The US scraps the space treaty with the USSR after repeated Soviet violations.

IRL: Jimmy Carter (Democrat) was elected President in 1976 — it would be four more years before Reagan entered the White House.

1979

(Image credit: Bettmann / Getty Images)

The USSR withdraws troops from the border with Afghanistan, as Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev abandons invasion plans to focus his resources on the Space Race.

Three Mile Island meltdown averted by technology developed at Jamestown.

IRL: The Soviet Union would be at war with Afghanistan for a decade before the conflict ended in 1989. The Three Mile Island nuclear facility in Pennsylvania famously suffered a partial meltdown in 1979.

1980

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reagan re-elected as President.

Former Beatle John Lennon survives an assassination attempt in New York.

1981

(Image credit: NASA)

The first Space Shuttle, Enterprise (named in honor of "Star Trek"), is launched by NASA.

(named in honor of "Star Trek"), is launched by NASA. Pope John Paul II murdered in Vatican City.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, marries Prince Charles in London.

IRL: Enterprise was the name given to the Shuttle prototype, though it never flew in space — Columbia was the first actual Shuttle.

Reagan won his first term in 1980. Lennon died, but Pope John Paul II survived. Prince (now King) Charles married Princess Diana in 1981, but later married Camilla Parker Bowles (the current Queen) in 2005.

1983

(Image credit: Apple)

NASA launches Sea Dragon rocket from the South Pacific, carrying a plutonium payload to be used to power an expanded Jamestown base.

Ed Baldwin, now chief of the Astronaut Office, gives himself command of Pathfinder, the first nuclear-powered Space Shuttle. Sally Ride is among the crew.

is among the crew. As tensions with the Soviet Union escalate, Pathfinder is armed with ballistic missiles. Guns are also sent to Jamestown.

Danielle Poole commands the Apollo-Soyuz rendezvous mission.

NASA administrator and former Jamestown commander Ellen Wilson has a near miss when she doesn't board Korean Airlines Flight 007. The plane is shot down by a Soviet fighter jet.

IRL: NASA recently announced plans for a spacecraft that will use nuclear electric propulsion (NEP) to travel to Mars. President Reagan announced the orbital Strategic Defense Initiative, nicknamed Star Wars, in 1984.

In a rare case of real-life beating "For All Mankind" to the punch, the Apollo-Soyuz mission actually took place eight year