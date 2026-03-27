'For All Mankind' season 5: Release date & how to watch Apple TV's alt-history space show

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Cynthy Wu and Joel Kinnaman star in "For All Mankind" season 5

It’s go for launch for the fifth and penultimate season of "For All Mankind," Apple TV’s engrossing sci-fi series that shows us a "What-If" future where the Soviets dropped boots on the lunar surface before America, and NASA’s Apollo space program never ended in December of 1972.

Since its inception back in 2019 as one of the flagship series on the then-fledgling Apple TV+ (now rebranded as just Apple TV), the sci-fi series from creators and executive producers Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi, and Ronald D. Moore has been steadily attracting a loyal viewership thanks to the excellent story, tense drama and renewed interest in the space industry due to NASA's upcoming Artemis 2 moon flights.

So what's in store for the pioneering folks of Mars' Happy Valley colony? Earth's increasing animosity towards the Red Planet inhabitants is sure to boil over as "For All Mankind's" latest outing arrives starting March 27. Let's open the hatch and take a peek inside the mission plan for this season 5 showdown!

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(Image credit: Apple TV)

"For All Mankind's" newest season will deliver its payload of 10 episodes beginning on Friday, March 27, 2026, with a single-chapter premiere.

The subsequent nine episodes will air on Fridays, running through to the season finale on May 29, 2026.

How To Watch "For All Mankind" Season 5

(Image credit: Apple TV)

"For All Mankind" Season 5 streams exclusively on Apple TV each Friday at 12 a.m. PT/ET.

You can also watch the previous four seasons on Apple TV, along with a bunch of other amazing sci-fi shows, including Pluribus, Invasion, Silo, and Foundation.

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If you're going to be out of the country when the show debuts, you can still watch it on your streaming service of choice using a VPN. You'll be able to connect to your streaming services, no matter where you are on Earth (though it won't work on Mars, sorry).

Get 74% off Nord VPN risk-free for 30 days and an Amazon gift card Travelling outside the US and still want access to your streaming shows? Good news, NordVPN can help you get around those pesky geoblocking restrictions so you can watch the streaming service you've paid for anywhere in the world.

What Is The Plot Of "For All Mankind" Season 5?

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Things in Happy Valley might not be so happy if the Earth vs Mars clash keeps heating up!

Season 5 takes place in the 2010s in the aftermath of the iridium-rich Goldilocks asteroid heist from last season. In the intervening nine years since 2003, Mars' Happy Valley community has flourished and grown into a burgeoning colony with thousands of residents trying to establish a cultural identity on the Red Planet without Earth's overbearing presence.

Plus, a new Martian base will catapult humanity even deeper into our solar system and someday beyond. However, restless Earth-bound nations are insisting upon law and order on their rebellious neighboring planet, and tensions are reaching a boiling point. Will cooler heads eventually prevail, or will we see an eruption of violence?

Sure, we know there’s going to be the inevitable comparison to "The Expanse" and its own Earth-versus-Mars interplanetary embroilment that played out over the years in that smash sci-fi series, but the compelling drama remains in this alt-history narrative despite the similarities.

"For All Mankind" Season 5 Teaser & Trailers

Surprisingly, there has not been an abundance of teasers and trailers for this newest installment of the distinguished series. However, each sneak peek provides a compelling glimpse at the interplanetary turmoil ahead.

The first teaser was pretty light on plot and dropped on Jan. 21, 2026, with Kinnaman's Ed Baldwin narrating the brief 30-second promo. It mostly revealed Baldwin’s grandson, Alex Poletov Baldwin, now older, zooming over ruddy dunes on a Martian motorbike.

For All Mankind — Season 5 Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

A main trailer landed on February 24, 2026, highlighting more of the mounting tensions between Earth and Mars and showcasing harsh, inflammatory rhetoric from President Jim Bragg delivering fighting words.

"Without allies, without aid, without your home planet, let’s see how long you can survive!"

Also highlighted here is Edi Gathegi’s Dev Ayesa, the charismatic Helios Aerospace visionary, and his insistence that Happy Valley must stand up and become masters of their own destiny.