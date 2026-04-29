'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 4 gets release date and trailer packed with space cowboys, black holes, and a T-rex

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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 4 Official Teaser | Paramount+ (CCXP Mexico 2026) - YouTube Watch On

This past weekend's CCXP Mexico was the location for the riveting reveal of the new " Star Trek: Strange New Worlds " season 4 sneak peek and it definitely did not disappoint as you can clearly see in this action-packed summertime appetizer.

On hand at the gala Mexico City pop culture and comic book convention were " Strange New Worlds " stars Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding and Paul Wesley to announce the season 4 premiere date of July 23, 2026.

"We're so proud of this show, and we're really proud of season four — and season five," Romijn told the attending crowd. "We really think it's our best season yet."

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"The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) – embark on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars," states the official Paramount+ synopsis.

"As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future."

Rebecca Romijn, Christina Chong, and Melissa Navia in "Strange New Worlds" S4 (Image credit: Paramount+)

"Star Trek" has always had a love for classic literature, especially the works of William Shakespeare, and this teaser taps into that legacy with Pike reciting a slightly altered line from Edgar Rice Burroughs' sci-fi novel, "A Princess of Mars."

"I have ever been prone to seek adventure and to investigate where wiser men would have left well enough alone," Pike states in the intro.

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There's some exhilarating footage here inside the brief preview that highlights the more serious nature of the series with dramatic imagery of prehistoric lands, a shimmering black hole, lots of interstellar anguish, exploding planets, galloping horses, horror moments, a touching “Spirk” hug, and even a bellowing T-rex.

Anson Mount in "Strange New Worlds" S4 (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

But if you think season 4 is going to be tearful bonding instances and sad, somber missions, don’t forget that we’re also getting a hilarious all-Muppet episode that was teased at last year's San Diego Comic Con!

Sadly, this will be the last time the series offers up a full 10-episode season as season 5 will actually be a condensed 6-chapter series finale.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 4 launches exclusively on Paramount + on July 23, 2026 courtesy of executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. Avid fans can currently catch up with "Strange New Worlds"' first three seasons on the Paramount+ streaming platform.