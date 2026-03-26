'For All Mankind' is confirmed for season 6, but it'll be the final mission for Apple TV's incredible space show

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Cynthy Wu co-stars as Kelly Baldwin in "For All Mankind" season 5

Apple TV's impressive roster of sci-fi series is second to none, with acclaimed shows like "Foundation," "Silo," "Murderbot," "Invasion," and "Pluribus" filling out the lineup. Now, one of its longest-running efforts, "For All Mankind," has been given the green light to proceed on a sixth and final season, as season five is primed for launch starting on March 27.

Created by showrunners Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, "For All Mankind" posits an alternative future where the USSR landed on the moon first. This sends the space race into overdrive, propelling NASA's program into high gear far beyond Apollo 17 and onward to the Red Planet, where a permanent Martian colony is thriving.

"Getting to explore the 'For All Mankind' universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we’ve always hoped," noted Wolpert and Nedivi, who conceived the hit show with "Battlestar Galactica's" Ronald D. Moore.

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For All Mankind — Season 5 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The fresh season premiering this week is set in 2012 and finds Earth and Mars' Happy Valley settlement locked in an escalating economic and political conflict. Stars Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt are returning alongside newcomers Mireille Enos, Costa Ronin, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz, and Ines Asserson.

"From being one of the first Apple originals to launch on Apple TV in 2019, 'For All Mankind' has remained an innovative, epic sci-fi series that has enthralled fans season after season," said Matt Cherniss, Apple TV’s Head of Programming.

"As one of Apple TV’s most enduring and celebrated series, it has delivered time and again because of the extraordinary artistry of visionary storytellers Ron, Matt, and Ben, along with our partners at Sony, and we can't wait for people to experience how this story comes to its exhilarating conclusion when the final season debuts next year."

"For All Mankind's" upcoming fifth season arrives on Apple TV starting March 27, 2026. Subscribers can binge all four previous seasons on the popular streaming service now to catch up on all the space action!