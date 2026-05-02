Best sci-fi thriller movies of all time, ranked

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Sci-fi isn't known for being low-key, chilled, or relaxing. Aliens, dystopian nightmares, and twisted realities are more than likely provoking a reaction from viewers that flies a lot closer to terrified. Suspenseful and tense, the best sci-fi thriller movies are focused on nailing these themes.

If you’re looking for a semi-stressful movie night served alongside a takeaway with a side of indigestion, then you’re in luck. These standout titles aren't necessarily overtly scary — see the best space horror movies for that — but they certainly border on it, emulating the perplexing nature of the sci-fi genre. From mind-bendingly claustrophobic apocalypses to hardcore body horrors, they’ll leave you feeling incredibly uncomfortable and like you need a breath of fresh air.

It’s not always the obvious thriller tropes that will unnerve you, though, and we’ll get more into that below. So, why not take a look through the libraries of Paramount Plus , Disney , Netflix , and Amazon Prime in search of your next watch, using this list of the best sci-fi thriller movies for guidance? But, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

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12. Predestination

(Image credit: Stage 6 Films)

Release date: March 8, 2014 | Cast: Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor | Director: The Spierig Brothers | Rotten Tomatoes score: 84% critics, 75% audience

Time travel, terrorists, and tension are the pillars of The Spierig Brothers’ "Predestination" as The Barkeep/Agent Doe (Ethan Hawke) goes back in time to try and stop the elusive “Fizzle Bomber”. A slightly whimsical name for a story that is anything but. In fact, it’s mind-bendingly complicated with so many twists and turns you might not even remember where you started in the first place.

Based on the 1959 short story "'—All You Zombies—'" by Robert A. Heinlein, it explores the theme of paradoxes created by time travel and the consequences that can emerge because of it. It’s impossibly hard to simplify the plot without giving anything away, so we’ll just tell you that you’ll need to put your phone away for this one and pay full attention.

Ultimately, you should watch it if you want to get lost in the claustrophobia of loops, leaps, and a dizzying time-jumping abyss.

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11. Westworld

(Image credit: MGM)

Release date: August 17, 1973 | Cast: Yul Brynner, James Brolin, Richard Benjamin | Director: Michael Crichton | Rotten Tomatoes score: 84% critics, 70% audience

Before Westworld became a hugely successful TV series, the concept existed in 1970s cinema under the same name.

A human experiment firmly seated as a sci-fi Western sees guests visiting an amusement park called Delos, where three different themed worlds exist, all run by lifelike androids. Unsurprisingly, one of which is Western World. A malfunction sends the park hurtling into chaos as the androids turn against the tourists and people who have held them captive.

With such a strong plot and oodles of tension, it's easy to see why director Michael Crichton chose to bring it to the big screen, and why HBO decided to revive it with modern technologies some 40 years later. Despite the movie's advanced age, it’s more relevant today than it ever has been, and even more unsettling to watch a premonition of AI in the 70s that is eerily more believable now.

10. Coherence

(Image credit: Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Release date: June 20, 2014 | Cast: Emily Baldoni, Maury Sterling, Nicholas Brendon | Director: James Ward Byrkit | Rotten Tomatoes score: 89% critics, 81% audience

Eight friends are having a dinner party. Nothing unusual there. But then, a comet passes by Earth, and everything gets mighty uncomfortable… and that’s putting it extremely lightly.

Coherence is a psychological sci-fi thriller that really didn’t have much budget behind it — just $50,000 in fact — but what it does with this incredibly low movie budget is nothing short of phenomenal.

As James Byrkit’s first and only feature film directorial credit, it received widespread praise for boldly running with an idea without the big money or cast list to back it up, executing on it against the usual blockbuster odds. Coherence unravels strange events and disturbing moments that are sure to thrill.

9. Ex Machina

(Image credit: A24)

Release date: April 10, 2015 | Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac | Director: Alex Garland | Rotten Tomatoes score: 92% critics, 86% audience

There’s a theme that’s emerging amongst the best sci-fi thrillers, and that’s in the exploration of artificial intelligence, its capabilities, and its perils. Alex Garland’s Ex Machina is one of the best examples and demonstrations of this in cinema.

Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) wins a trip to his company’s CEO, Nathan’s (Oscar Isaac)residence, but when he arrives, it turns out his ‘win’ wasn’t quite what he expected. Instead, he’s enlisted as the human component of Nathan’s experiment with AI, a humanoid robot he’s created called Ava (Alicia Vikander).

Caleb must interact with Ava to see what emotions she’s capable of, what she can learn, and what she can’t. I mentioned that sci-fi thrillers aren’t typically low-key and chill, but Ex Machina might trick you into thinking it can be. Just you wait.

8. The Thing

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Release date: June 25, 1982 | Cast: Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, Keith David | Director: John Carpenter | Rotten Tomatoes score: 85% critics, 92% audience

If you’ve happened upon any of my other works on Space , you’ll know I’m a bit of a fan of The Thing.

Living amongst the best 80s sci-fi movies , it’s a movie that truly manages to horrify way before CGI was able to lend a huge helping hand. And sometimes, a well-crafted prosthetic and a dash of film trickery can be all that it takes to create something so realistic that it’s truly thrilling.

A research team in Antarctica is thrown into chaos when an extraterrestrial lifeform takes over their base. What’s worse — and unbeknownst to the researchers — the Thing can infect them, imitating the appearance of those it kills.

Thus comes a tense game of trust and mistrust that has every single person on the base questioning who is real. And rightly so, as this unknown creature is as relentless as it is horrifying.

7. Interstellar

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Release date: November 7, 2014 | Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain | Director: Christopher Nolan | Rotten Tomatoes score: 73% critics, 87% audience

Having to find a new planet to live on because Earth has become uninhabitable could send even the hardiest of minds down a terrifying rabbit hole.

In Interstellar, director Christopher Nolan brings this very concept to life. Humanity’s place on Earth has become increasingly fragile, if not borderline impossible. The unusual “blight”, a pathogen destroying all crops and consuming oxygen, means the only option foreseen to save everyone is to find somewhere else out in the galaxy to live.

With disease ravaging Earth, Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) leads a group of astronauts out on an incredibly dangerous mission through a wormhole on a last-ditch attempt at finding somewhere else to live.

The claustrophobic and lonely journey they make — along with the harrowing sacrifices along the way — makes Interstellar one heck of a watch, but be warned, it’s an emotional ride.

6. Children of Men

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Release date: December 25, 2006 | Cast: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Michael Caine | Director: Alfonso Cuarón | Rotten Tomatoes score: 92% critics, 85% audience

In the year 2027 (which is somehow just one year from now, please stop, passage of time), Children of Men imagines a world where women have been infertile for years, dooming humanity to a slow extinction. But then mysteriously, a woman gets pregnant, and it’s up to Theo, a former activist, to ferry her to safety through a world depleted and ravaged by desperation.

In Children of Men, humanity is the problem, not overtly gruesome alien beings or life-threatening technologies. It's a tense and thrilling watch as the duo flees acr