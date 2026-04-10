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Artemis 2 is the first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years, so it's no surprise that the Orion spacecraft is loaded with cameras, 15 mounted on the ship and 17 in the hands of the crew. And, thanks to this photographic equipment, we've been treated to some absolutely stunning Artemis 2 photos.

Skip to the gear and buy your own astronaut-worthy cameras and lenses.

What may shock you is just how down-to-earth most of these cameras have been, with some cameras dating back to 2016! What's going on? Our Senior Manager, Jase Parnell-Brookes, explains.

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"Alongside monitoring vital sections of the craft and the Integrity crew themselves, there's an array of on-board camera gear that the astronauts are using to document their mission.



The cameras aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have been predominantly Nikon cameras, starting with the Nikon F5 (yes, film!) heading up in 1999, and the Artemis 2 mission follows suit. It may be surprising to many to read that the crew has taken 10-year-old DSLRs with them, the Nikon D5 to be precise.

It's the predecessor of Nikon's last flagship DSLR ever made, the