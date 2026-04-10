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NASA took this camera gear to space aboard Artemis 2, and you can own it, too!

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Artemis 2 is the first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years, but the cameras onboard are surprisingly down-to-earth. Here's how to get your hands on the gear that has brought us so many stunning shots of space.

Artemis 2 astronaut Christina Koch of NASA looks at Earth as her Orion spacecraft heads toward the moon in April 2026.
(Image credit: NASA)
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Artemis 2 is the first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years, so it's no surprise that the Orion spacecraft is loaded with cameras, 15 mounted on the ship and 17 in the hands of the crew. And, thanks to this photographic equipment, we've been treated to some absolutely stunning Artemis 2 photos.

Skip to the gear and buy your own astronaut-worthy cameras and lenses.

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