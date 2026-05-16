With the Vespera III and Vespera Pro 2, telescope-maker Vaonis unveils its sharpest optics yet

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They boast a new optical design for sharper images and host a bunch of upgraded features to make stargazing a breeze. The Vaonis Vespera III and Vespera Pro 2 are available now.

A Vaonis Vespera III next to a Vaonis Vespera Pro II against a starry mountain backdrop.
(Image credit: Vaonis)

Telescope maker Vaonis has unveiled two new additions to its smart telescope family, the Vespera III and the Vespera Pro 2, a pair of high-end telescopes designed to provide even better night sky views than their predecessors, the company said.

The new smart telescopes are the latest in the Vespera line of telescopes from Vaonis, the first of which was released in 2022 with the second-generation Vespera II and Vespera Pro models released in 2024. Building on the groundwork laid by the previous models, the Vespera III and Pro 2 — both unveiled last month — boast improvements to the optical design, which Vaonis claims will boost color contrast, reduce chromatic aberration (color fringing) and ensure edge-to-edge sharpness for astrophotography.

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The Vaonis Vespera III against a starry mountain backdrop.
The Vaonis Vespera III is the latest in the Vespera range of smart telescopes. (Image credit: Vaonis)

The new models build on the Vespera II and Vespera Pro, both of which received positive reviews from Space.com. The external design of the telescopes looks almost identical to the previous Vespera releases but with a new internal lens configuration and a shorter 245mm focal length. A shorter focal length should help deliver a wider field of view, something that is important when imaging larger deep sky objects like the Andromeda Galaxy.

Vaonis has also added several features aimed at improving usability. A built-in hygrometer measures humidity levels and works with an anti-fog system designed to prevent moisture from interrupting imaging sessions. The new models also add USB-C support for faster transfer of JPEG and RAW files to a computer.

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A man kneeling next to the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2 with a red head torch and looking at his smartphone.
The included tall tripod allows users more flexibility when imaging in different environments.(Image credit: Vaonis)

Vaonis offers several optional accessories for its smart telescopes, including filters for solar imaging, dual-band imaging and light pollution reduction. While those filters are sold separately, the Vespera III and Vespera Pro 2 include an aluminum tripod designed to provide additional viewing height for observations in obstructed environments.

While the Vaonis Vespera III and Verspera Pro 2 are available now from BH Photo and Video and other retailers, we have not yet tested them at Space.com. You can see our review for the Vespera II, as well as our Vespera Pro review, to get an idea of how Vaonis smart telescopes stack up as high-end observing equipment. We also have a guide to the best smart telescopes that can help you decide.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

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Harry Bennett
Harry Bennett
E-commerce Staff Writer

Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.

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