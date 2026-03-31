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On top of being able to contribute to citizen science efforts to help defend Earth from asteroids , Unistellar is now calling on anyone with a Unistellar smart telescope to help observe the light curve from NASA’s long-awaited Artemis 2 mission during launch and re-entry.

As a manufacturer of some of the best smart telescopes we’ve tested, this isn’t the first time that Unistellar’s citizen science initiatives have observed major launches, with past missions including observations of the Artemis 1 launch and James Webb space telescope (JWST) launch . Results of Unistellar members’ JWST observations were presented in a scientific study, published in Aug. 2022 , which provided light curve data on JWST from launch through to its final destination. This is a chance to observe a historical NASA moon mission and potentially contribute data to a scientific study, even if you have no formal background in astronomy.

I spoke to Dr. Ryan Lambert, a planetary defense scientist at the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) institute , who is heading the planetary defense and upcoming Artemis 2 citizen science missions at Unistellar. He wants as many people to observe this as possible because he believes direct observation by any telescope is better than no observation, especially when international devices can collectively cover hours of observation rather than a single telescope.

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