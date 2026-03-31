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How to use your Unistellar smart telescope to track the Artemis 2 rocket light curve in the name of science

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Your guide to getting involved in some citizen science by observing the light curve from NASA’s Artemis 2 SLS rocket during launch and return with your Unistellar smart telescope.

An orange rocket stands on a grey metal platform on a hill against a grey sky.
(Image credit: NASA)
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On top of being able to contribute to citizen science efforts to help defend Earth from asteroids, Unistellar is now calling on anyone with a Unistellar smart telescope to help observe the light curve from NASA’s long-awaited Artemis 2 mission during launch and re-entry.

As a manufacturer of some of the best smart telescopes we’ve tested, this isn’t the first time that Unistellar’s citizen science initiatives have observed major launches, with past missions including observations of the Artemis 1 launch and James Webb space telescope (JWST) launch. Results of Unistellar members’ JWST observations were presented in a scientific study, published in Aug. 2022, which provided light curve data on JWST from launch through to its final destination. This is a chance to observe a historical NASA moon mission and potentially contribute data to a scientific study, even if you have no formal background in astronomy.

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