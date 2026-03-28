This Celestron Firstscope is my go-to for moonwatching and it's 15% off in Amazon's Spring Sale

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Ideal for adults and children alike, this super-compact tabletop Celestron Firstscope is perfect for fast, fuss-free skywatching. I'd never part with mine and it's even cheaper thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Two children using the Celestron Firstscope at night.
(Image credit: Celestron)