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You’ve studied Saturn, watched the Big Dipper wind its way around the North Star and you can find Orion’s Belt with your eyes closed. Now what? Once you’ve learned how to navigate the night sky, it’s time for some magnification, not to get stars in close up, but to glimpse galaxies, nebulas and distant clusters of stars. These are the so-called deep-space objects, or DSOs, which are not points of light like single planets or stars, but vast structures far beyond the solar system. We’re talking objects with subtle shapes, a faint and diffuse glow spread over a large area and hard-to-discern details. Each will be difficult to spot at first, but will reveal not only the reward for patience but also a unique story about the universe’s formation and evolution.

For objects like the Orion Nebula, Bode’s Galaxy and the Great Globular Cluster in Hercules, optics such as telescopes, smart telescopes and binoculars are essential — and so is patience and, for the best views, dark skies. Here’s everything a Northern Hemisphere observer needs to know about deep-sky objects — what they are, how to see them and how to plan your observing.

What is a deep-sky object?

The Andromeda Galaxy (M31) is one of the largest deep-sky objects. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For now, forget about telescopes and targets, and consider what a deep-sky object is. These celestial targets beyond the solar system fall into three main categories:

Galaxies: Vast systems containing billions of stars, like our own Milky Way, are sometimes seen face-on and sometimes side-on.

Nebulas: These mighty interstellar clouds of dust and gas come in various flavors according to their origin and how they interact with light, from emission, reflection and dark nebulas to planetary nebulas and supernova remnants.

Star clusters: Groups of stars bound by gravity, either young, loose and close to the solar system (open clusters) or ancient, compact and in the halo of the Milky Way (globular clusters).

You will have seen colorful images of galaxies, nebulas and star clusters from the likes of the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes, but now is the time to lower your expectations. The price for seeing these distant objects with your own eyes is sacrificing color and detail for shades of grey and subtle shapes that require careful observation.

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Optics for observing deep-sky objects

Astronomer using binoculars to view the Orion Nebula. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are three kinds of optics for observing galaxies, nebulas and star clusters, from affordable binoculars to the latest and greatest telescopes.

Binoculars: There’s a reason why all astronomers advise moving from naked-eye stargazing to a pair of binoculars, not a telescope. Blessed with wide fields of view, binoculars reveal the night sky beyond the reach of the naked eye, able to give excellent views of large and bright deep-sky objects — including star clusters and nebulas and the occasional galaxy (as well as the star-fields in the arc of the Milky Way). However, forget pocket-sized binoculars; you’ll need about 10x magnification and 42mm or 50mm objective lenses for decent views, making 10x42 and 10x50 models the most popular for amateur astronomers. Although binoculars offer terrific value, they can also be costly, with image-stabilized models the top choice for detailed views.

Smart telescopes: A relatively new phenomenon, smart telescopes eschew an eyepiece for an image processing chip — much as Hubble and Webb do — so instead of dealing in photons, they deal in images. Combining telescope optics with cameras and image processing, smart telescopes take short exposures and layer them, which produces a cleaner signal. They’re ideally suited to urban skies, where they’re able to filter out light pollution and reveal deep-sky objects in color straight to a smartphone or tablet.

Traditional telescopes: Alt-azimuth or equatorial? Refractor or reflector? The world of telescopes can be baffling to a beginner, so here is a rule of thumb for observing deep-sky objects — you want a reflector telescope with as large an aperture (the diameter of the primary mirror or lens) as you can afford. They come in all shapes and sizes, with compact, portable Newtonians being the most popular. However, large, good-value Dobsonians offer the best value for large apertures at a lower cost.