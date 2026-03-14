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Keeping your camera lens clean is essential for capturing sharp, high-quality images. Especially if you're traveling, dust, smudges and fingerprints can easily get on your lens and degrade the image clarity, even when you have one of the best lenses for astrophotography. This will eventually lead to blurry or hazy photos if the lens is not treated properly. Cleaning your lens is relatively straightforward, but it's important to use the correct techniques.

In this guide, we will discuss the best methods for cleaning your camera lens safely, focusing on tools such as air puffers, brushes and cleaning solutions. We'll also look at the right techniques and which parts of the lens require cleaning, as it's important to ensure that the whole lens — and not just the glass portions — is clear of dust and debris. We've also got a handy guide to cleaning your camera's image sensor safely, too.

1. Use an air puffer first

Although you can use microfiber cloths for cleaning your camera lens, we recommend starting with an air puffer to remove larger particles of dirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the safest and most effective tools for cleaning a camera lens is an air puffer, also known as a blower. This device allows you to remove loose dust and debris without physically touching the lens surface, thereby reducing the risk of scratches. Many air puffers also come with a brush attachment, so you can sweep dust clear of the glass surface. But if you're cleaning the plastic and metal casing around the glass too, it's best to use a different brush so you don't risk scratching the lens itself.

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To use the air puffer, hold the camera lens at an angle to allow dust to fall away naturally. Then, use short, controlled bursts of air to dislodge any loose particles. Use the air blower, instead of blowing air from your mouth, as saliva and moisture can create unnecessary smudges. If you plan to apply a cleaning solution, it's best to use an air puffer first to prevent debris from being rubbed into the glass.

The Giottos Rocket Air Blaster and the VSGO Air Blower are two good air blowers. Both are compact and portable, so they're great for travel photography.

2. Brush away debris

A lens brush can lift dust and particles without scratching the glass. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If an air puffer does not remove all debris on the first try, a lens brush is the next best option. Brushes designed specifically for camera lenses have ultrasoft bristles to gently lift dust and particles without scratching the glass. It's important to choose the right brush; natural bristles are softer and more effective at picking up fine dust, so even though they're slightly more expensive, I would opt for natural bristles if possible.

Retractable bristles are also almost always preferred. Most lens cleaning kits include a small lever for retracting the brush to keep it clean while it's not in use. Before you use a lens brush, ensure that it is clean. Gently sweep it across the lens in a circular motion. Avoid pressing too hard, as excessive pressure can push debris into the glass. It's also worth using a different brush for lenses than you do for camera sensors, to avoid cross-contamination.

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One good option is the LensPen NLP-1, which features a retractable brush on one end and a cleaning tip on the other. Alternatively, I recommend the Koolehaoda Soft Lens Brush, which is made with natural goat hair for ultrasoft cleaning.