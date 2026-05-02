Galaxies, Artemis 2, space telescopes and stormtroopers: Here are the best photos from our staff

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Here at Space.com, we love the night sky, rocket launches and sci-fi just as much as you do. Each month (from here on out) we want to celebrate that love by bringing you a collection of eclectic staff photos that show you a little of what we've been up to.

Expect launch photos, snaps of historic hardware destined for space, images of the night sky and, from time to time, photographic evidence of our entertainment editor Ian Stokes infiltrating Amazon's London office to sneak a peek at their May the 4th Star Wars offering … allegedly.

Don't forget! We love nothing more than seeing your discussions in the comments section under each article and, of course, featuring and enjoying your astrophotography , which you can share with us and the readers at spacephotos@space.com!

Photos from Space (.com)

Josh Dinner Spaceflight Staff Writer, Space.com

We'll kick off with our spaceflight writer Josh Dinner, who took a road trip down to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to report first hand on the historic launch of the Artemis 2 mission to the far side of the moon!

" Witnessing SLS launch from the press site was more than just seeing the rocket liftoff — it was feeling it," Dinner told Space.com. "The shake and crackle of the solid boosters and legacy shuttle tech ripping through the sky is truly one to behold, and shooting Artemis 2 was an absolute experience. Whenever I photograph a launch, I always shoot at least a little underexposed. Accounting for the flame is important, especially when it comes to those blindingly bright solids."

Image 1 of 4 Photos of the Artemis 2 rocket launch captured by Space.com's Josh Dinner on April 1. (Image credit: Josh Dinner) Photos of the Artemis 2 rocket launch captured by Space.com's Josh Dinner on April 1. (Image credit: Josh Dinner) Photos of the Artemis 2 rocket launch captured by Space.com's Josh Dinner on April 1. (Image credit: Josh Dinner) Photos of the Artemis 2 rocket launch captured by Space.com's Josh Dinner on April 1. (Image credit: Josh Dinner)

"From farther away, you don't want to set your shutter too fast, but for my launchpad cameras, up close, that's where I'll plan for minimum exposure time. It makes your RAW images dark everywhere else, but that's all easily brought out in minor edits. I love getting to see the details of the flames as they explode from the rocket's engines.

"And with Artemis 2 I got extra lucky with some small water droplets that didn't quite dry off the lens as my cameras braved a rain storm the night before liftoff. They created some nice flares I think really add some uniqueness."

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Brett Tingley Managing Editor, Space.com

Managing editor Brett Tingley, meanwhile, set his sights further afield to photograph a stunning spiral galaxy shining 11.6 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Ursa Major .

"On March 28, 2026, I hiked out to a dark area in the Appalachian mountains to capture some deep sky objects," explained Tingley. " Bode's Nebula (Messier 81) was positioned perfectly overhead during the evening hours, allowing for a perfect long-exposure shot. Despite its name, Messier 81 is actually a galaxy - one of the brightest in the night sky."

Bode's Galaxy shines in the early spring sky. (Image credit: Brett Tingley)

"This was taken with a Celestron Origin Mk II using a nebula filter, enabling me to capture its spiral shape in great detail. It's incredible to be able to set up a smart telescope and watch images like this one develop in real time, putting deep space objects out in the cosmos right at our fingertips"