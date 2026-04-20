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Watch the Lyrid meteor shower 2026 online with these free livestreams

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These global night sky cams let you hunt for Lyrids from the comfort of your own home.

laptop graphic with a meteor shower on the screen and &quot;live&quot; in the top right corner. The background is a view of Earth from space.
Look for Lyrids from the comfort of your own home with these worldwide night sky cam livestreams. (Image credit: Created in Canva Pro.)
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The Lyrid meteor shower is currently active and will peak during predawn hours on April 22 — but if cloudy skies, light pollution or a busy schedule are getting in your way of the show, you don't have to miss out.

A large number of high-quality night sky livestreams from around the world will let you hunt for the Lyrids from the comfort of your home. Whether you're actively watching or leaving a stream on in the background, these feeds offer a relaxing and sometimes surprisingly rewarding way to experience the night sky.

Mauna kea, Hawaii

Meteor shower & MaunaKea East view LIVE from Subaru telescope NAOJ, Hawaii - YouTube Meteor shower & MaunaKea East view LIVE from Subaru telescope NAOJ, Hawaii - YouTube
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One of the highest-quality sky cams comes from Mauna Kea, home to world-class observatories like the Subaru Telescope. Thanks to its high altitude and exceptionally dark skies, this location offers stunning views of the Milky Way and countless stars.

Maine, U.S

LIVE, Stars, Meteors, Aurora, from Dark Sky Maine - Chill Relax Star-watching Music CAM 1 - YouTube LIVE, Stars, Meteors, Aurora, from Dark Sky Maine - Chill Relax Star-watching Music CAM 1 - YouTube
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The atmospheric livestream from Sebec Lake in Maine pairs starry skies with relaxing music, perfect if you want something calming on in the background. During periods of heightened solar activity, there's even a chance of spotting auroras alongside meteors, adding an extra layer of magic to the already beautiful view!

Atacama desert, Chile

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and Starry sky LIVE, Chile - YouTube The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and Starry sky LIVE, Chile - YouTube
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The dark skies above the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) in the Atacama Desert are among the clearest on Earth. This livestream is well worth a watch, with active chat users often sharing timestamps of meteor sightings and occasionally rarer phenomena like atmospheric sprites!

Embleton, U.K.

Northumberland Meteor Cam LIVE Stream (Embleton, UK) - YouTube Northumberland Meteor Cam LIVE Stream (Embleton, UK) - YouTube
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This sky cam from Embleton offers a wide field of view ideal for spotting meteors streaking across large sections of sky. When conditions are clear, it's a great option for spotting the Lyrids over U.K. skies.

Mount Fuji, Japan

April Lyrids 4月こと座流星群 meteor shower 富士山ライブカメラ！Mount Fuji Live Camera - YouTube April Lyrids 4月こと座流星群 meteor shower 富士山ライブカメラ！Mount Fuji Live Camera - YouTube
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Few backdrops rival Mount Fuji. This livestream pairs meteor hunting with one of the most iconic landscapes on Earth. If skies are clear, you might just catch a Lyrid meteor streaking above the mountain's silhouette.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Skywatching Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022, having previously worked as a staff writer for All About Space magazine. She completed an editorial internship with BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre, communicating space science to the public.

Daisy holds a PhD in plant physiology and a Master's in Environmental Science. Based in Nottingham, U.K., she covers all things space, with a special focus on solar activity and space weather. She also has a keen interest in astrotourism and is always on the lookout for the next northern lights adventure.

She will be a guest speaker aboard HX's Solar Eclipse Expedition in August 2026 and will join Hurtigruten as an onboard astronomer for a northern lights sailing in January 2027.

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