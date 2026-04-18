How to see the Lyrid meteor shower 2026: Where to look in the night sky

Click for next article

The Lyrids are back! Here's where to look and how to spot these shooting stars under dark moonless skies.

The Lyrid meteor shower is back, and knowing where to look can make all the difference when it comes to spotting these fast, bright shooting stars!

The Lyrids appear to radiate from the constellation Lyra, which rises in the northeast and climbs higher in the sky toward the early morning hours. (Yes, sorry, this shower favors the early birds!)

You can find Lyra by locating Vega, one of the brightest stars visible in the night sky at this time of year. It'll be shining bright above the northeastern horizon shortly after sunset and climb higher in the sky as the night progresses. A dedicated stargazing app can help you identify targets like Vega in the night sky with ease. BUT don't look directly at the radiant. While meteors appear to originate from Lyra, the longest and most dramatic streaks often appear farther away. Make sure to scan the sky surrounding the radiant while also keeping an eye on the rest of the sky, as Lyrids can appear unexpectedly in any and all parts of the sky !

The Lyrids can produce up to 15-20 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. Fortunately, the moon won't interfere with this year's display, as it will set after midnight and leave dark skies for peak viewing!

The radiant of the Lyrid meteor shower is located near the Hercules-Lyra border. (Image credit: Future)

5 top tips to see the Lyrid meteor shower

Don't look directly at the radiant: Look slightly away from Lyra to catch longer, brighter meteor trails. Face the darkest part of the sky: Turn away from city lights and aim your gaze at the darkest, clearest patch of sky possible. Choose a wide, unobstructed view: Open landscapes like fields, beaches or hilltops give you a better chance at spotting meteors across a larger area. Let your eyes adjust to the dark: Give your eyes at least 20-30 minutes to adapt, and avoid looking at your phone, as doing so means you'll need to start all over again! Get comfortable and be patient: Lie back in a reclining chair or on a blanket. The longer you watch, the more you're likely to see, so make sure you're nice and warm!

If you want to try and capture the magic of the Lyrids in a photo, check out our guide to photographing meteor showers, along with our roundups of the best cameras and lenses for astrophotography .

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your Lyrid meteor shower photos with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.