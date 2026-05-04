Watch the Eta Aquarid meteor shower online with these free livestreams

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Watch Eta Aquarid meteors streak across the sky live from observatories and sky cams around the world.

It's meteor season once again, skywatchers! The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks in the early hours of May 6, and you can follow the show live from wherever you are thanks to these skywatching livestreams.

While the Eta Aquarids are best seen from the Southern Hemisphere, these live feeds give you a front-row seat no matter your location.

If you're planning to step outside and watch in person, take a look at our guide on how and where to see the Eta Aquarid meteor shower .

Atacama Desert, Chile

Set beneath some of the darkest skies on Earth , this stream from the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) offers ideal viewing conditions.

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and Starry sky LIVE, Chile - YouTube Watch On

Mauna Kea, Hawaii

Streaming from high above the clouds, this feed comes from Mauna Kea, one of the world's premier astronomy sites. With minimal light pollution and crystal clear air, it's ideal for meteor watching.

Meteor shower & MaunaKea East view LIVE from Subaru telescope NAOJ, Hawaii - YouTube Watch On

New Zealand

This livestream offers a view from the top of New Zealand's South Island, a prime location for catching the Eta Aquarids at their best. With dark skies and a southern hemisphere vantage point, the region is an ideal place to hunt for meteors during the peak.

🔴 Nelson/Tasman Live Camera - Weather and Stargazing in 4K | Meteor Showers - Aurora sometimes.. - YouTube Watch On

Embleton, U.K.

This U.K.-based sky cam captures a broad stretch of sky, increasing your chances of spotting quick meteor streaks.

Northumberland Meteor Cam LIVE Stream (Embleton, UK) - YouTube Watch On

Japan

Tune in to the skies over Japan, where multiple live cams track throughout the night, giving you a great chance to catch sight of a meteor or two.

香川・金毘羅山から流星群と星空ライブ Kompira-san and meteor shower Live from Kagawa, Japan - YouTube Watch On

東京大学木曽観測所から流星群ライブ Meteor shower Live from Kiso Observatory U-Tokyo, JAPAN - YouTube Watch On

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.