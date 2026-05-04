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Watch the Eta Aquarid meteor shower online with these free livestreams

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Watch Eta Aquarid meteors streak across the sky live from observatories and sky cams around the world.

graphic showing a meteor in the sky and the milky way on a vector image of laptop screen in the top right corner is the text live.
Watch Eta Aquarid meteors streak across the sky live from observatories and sky cams around the world. (Image credit: Nam Do / 500px via Getty Images/Canva Pro)
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It's meteor season once again, skywatchers! The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks in the early hours of May 6, and you can follow the show live from wherever you are thanks to these skywatching livestreams.

While the Eta Aquarids are best seen from the Southern Hemisphere, these live feeds give you a front-row seat no matter your location.

Atacama Desert, Chile

Set beneath some of the darkest skies on Earth, this stream from the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) offers ideal viewing conditions.

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and Starry sky LIVE, Chile - YouTube The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and Starry sky LIVE, Chile - YouTube
Watch On

Mauna Kea, Hawaii

Streaming from high above the clouds, this feed comes from Mauna Kea, one of the world's premier astronomy sites. With minimal light pollution and crystal clear air, it's ideal for meteor watching.

Meteor shower & MaunaKea East view LIVE from Subaru telescope NAOJ, Hawaii - YouTube Meteor shower & MaunaKea East view LIVE from Subaru telescope NAOJ, Hawaii - YouTube
Watch On

New Zealand

This livestream offers a view from the top of New Zealand's South Island, a prime location for catching the Eta Aquarids at their best. With dark skies and a southern hemisphere vantage point, the region is an ideal place to hunt for meteors during the peak.

🔴 Nelson/Tasman Live Camera - Weather and Stargazing in 4K | Meteor Showers - Aurora sometimes.. - YouTube 🔴 Nelson/Tasman Live Camera - Weather and Stargazing in 4K | Meteor Showers - Aurora sometimes.. - YouTube
Watch On

Embleton, U.K.

This U.K.-based sky cam captures a broad stretch of sky, increasing your chances of spotting quick meteor streaks.

Northumberland Meteor Cam LIVE Stream (Embleton, UK) - YouTube Northumberland Meteor Cam LIVE Stream (Embleton, UK) - YouTube
Watch On

Japan

Tune in to the skies over Japan, where multiple live cams track throughout the night, giving you a great chance to catch sight of a meteor or two.

香川・金毘羅山から流星群と星空ライブ Kompira-san and meteor shower Live from Kagawa, Japan - YouTube 香川・金毘羅山から流星群と星空ライブ Kompira-san and meteor shower Live from Kagawa, Japan - YouTube
Watch On
東京大学木曽観測所から流星群ライブ　Meteor shower Live from Kiso Observatory U-Tokyo, JAPAN - YouTube 東京大学木曽観測所から流星群ライブ　Meteor shower Live from Kiso Observatory U-Tokyo, JAPAN - YouTube
Watch On

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

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Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Skywatching Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022, having previously worked as a staff writer for All About Space magazine. She completed an editorial internship with BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre, communicating space science to the public.

Daisy holds a PhD in plant physiology and a Master's in Environmental Science. Based in Nottingham, U.K., she covers all things space, with a special focus on solar activity and space weather. She also has a keen interest in astrotourism and is always on the lookout for the next northern lights adventure.

She will be a guest speaker aboard HX's Solar Eclipse Expedition in August 2026 and will join Hurtigruten as an onboard astronomer for a northern lights sailing in January 2027.