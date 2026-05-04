Watch the Eta Aquarid meteor shower online with these free livestreams
Watch Eta Aquarid meteors streak across the sky live from observatories and sky cams around the world.
It's meteor season once again, skywatchers! The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks in the early hours of May 6, and you can follow the show live from wherever you are thanks to these skywatching livestreams.
While the Eta Aquarids are best seen from the Southern Hemisphere, these live feeds give you a front-row seat no matter your location.
If you're planning to step outside and watch in person, take a look at our guide on how and where to see the Eta Aquarid meteor shower.
Atacama Desert, Chile
Set beneath some of the darkest skies on Earth, this stream from the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) offers ideal viewing conditions.
Mauna Kea, Hawaii
Streaming from high above the clouds, this feed comes from Mauna Kea, one of the world's premier astronomy sites. With minimal light pollution and crystal clear air, it's ideal for meteor watching.
New Zealand
This livestream offers a view from the top of New Zealand's South Island, a prime location for catching the Eta Aquarids at their best. With dark skies and a southern hemisphere vantage point, the region is an ideal place to hunt for meteors during the peak.
Embleton, U.K.
This U.K.-based sky cam captures a broad stretch of sky, increasing your chances of spotting quick meteor streaks.
Japan
Tune in to the skies over Japan, where multiple live cams track throughout the night, giving you a great chance to catch sight of a meteor or two.
Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.
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Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022, having previously worked as a staff writer for All About Space magazine. She completed an editorial internship with BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre, communicating space science to the public.
Daisy holds a PhD in plant physiology and a Master's in Environmental Science. Based in Nottingham, U.K., she covers all things space, with a special focus on solar activity and space weather. She also has a keen interest in astrotourism and is always on the lookout for the next northern lights adventure.
She will be a guest speaker aboard HX's Solar Eclipse Expedition in August 2026 and will join Hurtigruten as an onboard astronomer for a northern lights sailing in January 2027.