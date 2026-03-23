Northern lights dazzle worldwide as strong G3 geomagnetic storm sparks stunning show (photos)

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Powerful geomagnetic storms sent the northern lights dancing far beyond the poles, delivering a spectacular show across the world.

curtains of green and purple aurora stretch across the sky above snowcapped mountains
Auroras captured from Fairbanks, Alaska. (Image credit: Photo by Hasan Akbas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

We were expecting a show this weekend and boy did the sky deliver!

Stunning northern lights lit up skies across the U.S. as a series of powerful geomagnetic storms sparked auroras far beyond their usual polar limits. From North America to northern Europe, skywatchers were treated to a dazzling show.

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Photographer Hasan Akbas captured this stunning aurora show from Fairbanks, Alaska, on March 20. An aurora corona or "crown" appears when the northern lights appear directly overhead.

Aurora corona from Fairbanks, Alaska. (Image credit: Photo by Hasan Akbas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Akbas also captured a curtain of color as the northern lights danced over snow-capped mountains in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Auroras captured from Fairbanks, Alaska. (Image credit: Photo by Hasan Akbas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Aurora chaser Hunter Fowkes had a great show from Cheyenne, Wyoming, on March 20 at around 1:30 a.m.

"Before the Aurora tried to rival the brightness of the sun at 1:30 am last night, stout pillars during the opening phase of a substorm," Fowkes wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, deep at mid-latitudes (36° N), aurora chaser Derick Wilson captured a red aurora glow from northwest New Mexico!

X user Jakes in Iceland witnessed a truly remarkable show as the northern lights danced overhead from Reykjavik, Iceland.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada shared this dramatic timelapse of the weekend auroras.

Photographer Paul Clark shared a beautiful timelapse of the northern lights dancing over Buttertubs Pass, the Yorkshire Dales, England.

Meanwhile, photographer Alistair Hamill was treated to a truly dreamy scene as he captured faint pink auroras breaking through a hazy sky above the Giant's Causeway, Northern Ireland.

The show wasn't limited to folks in the Northern Hemisphere; down under, skywatchers got a stunning display of aurora australis or southern lights.

X user AustraliaSkynWeather shared this view of the southern lights from Trentham, Victoria, Australia, using an iPhone 17Pro.

While the weekend's geomagnetic activity is beginning to wind down, the show may not be completely over yet. Minor to moderate (G1 to G2) storm conditions could linger into March 23, according to the U.K. Met Office, with elevated solar wind continuing to buffet Earth's magnetic field.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!

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