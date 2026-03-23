Northern lights dazzle worldwide as strong G3 geomagnetic storm sparks stunning show (photos)

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We were expecting a show this weekend and boy did the sky deliver!

Stunning northern lights lit up skies across the U.S. as a series of powerful geomagnetic storms sparked auroras far beyond their usual polar limits. From North America to northern Europe, skywatchers were treated to a dazzling show.

The burst of activity came as Earth was hit by a complex wave of solar energy, delivering a one-two punch from multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs) alongside a fast stream of solar wind from a coronal hole. Strong (G3) storm levels were reached over the weekend, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center , setting the stage for widespread aurora sightings. We've rounded up some of this weekend's best northern lights photos and videos below.

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Photographer Hasan Akbas captured this stunning aurora show from Fairbanks, Alaska, on March 20. An aurora corona or "crown" appears when the northern lights appear directly overhead.

Aurora corona from Fairbanks, Alaska. (Image credit: Photo by Hasan Akbas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Akbas also captured a curtain of color as the northern lights danced over snow-capped mountains in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Auroras captured from Fairbanks, Alaska. (Image credit: Photo by Hasan Akbas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Aurora chaser Hunter Fowkes had a great show from Cheyenne, Wyoming, on March 20 at around 1:30 a.m.

"Before the Aurora tried to rival the brightness of the sun at 1:30 am last night, stout pillars during the opening phase of a substorm," Fowkes wrote in a post on X .

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Before the Aurora tried to rival the brightness of the sun at 1:30 am last night, stout pillars during the opening phase of a substorm north of Cheyenne, Wyoming last night. This was still extremely bright. pic.twitter.com/WaGu2W613fMarch 21, 2026

Meanwhile, deep at mid-latitudes (36° N), aurora chaser Derick Wilson captured a red aurora glow from northwest New Mexico!

Hyperlapse of the short burst of visual aurora about 130am 3/21.@TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/HsOct9Mpg2March 21, 2026

X user Jakes in Iceland witnessed a truly remarkable show as the northern lights danced overhead from Reykjavik, Iceland.

Wow 😍 the northern lights just exploded over downtown Reykjavik, Iceland22 March 2026 @ 23:20 pic.twitter.com/F1gxvoM1VcMarch 23, 2026

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada shared this dramatic timelapse of the weekend auroras.

Saturday-Sunday #aurora was a banger! #timelapse. #astronomy @ratzlaff @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/vRipuq3JeEMarch 22, 2026

Photographer Paul Clark shared a beautiful timelapse of the northern lights dancing over Buttertubs Pass, the Yorkshire Dales, England.

Time lapse of the spectacular aurora last night from Buttertubs Pass #swaledale #yorkshiredales @yorkshire_dales pic.twitter.com/Uho34hsnRRMarch 21, 2026

Meanwhile, photographer Alistair Hamill was treated to a truly dreamy scene as he captured faint pink auroras breaking through a hazy sky above the Giant's Causeway, Northern Ireland.

When I first arrived at the Causeway on Friday evening, the earlier CME hadn't really done much to the Earth's magnetic field, but I was just about to pick up faint aurora camera-only through the humid haze of the sky. 20/0/26, 20:50 UTC, Giant's Causeway pic.twitter.com/dLV7W6QRSZMarch 22, 2026

The show wasn't limited to folks in the Northern Hemisphere; down under, skywatchers got a stunning display of aurora australis or southern lights.

X user AustraliaSkynWeather shared this view of the southern lights from Trentham, Victoria, Australia, using an iPhone 17Pro.

Twenty minutes of amazing Aurora. iPhone 17Pro 9.25-9.45pm AEDT Trentham, Victoria pic.twitter.com/Nl0jc5ogf3March 22, 2026