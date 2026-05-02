See May's full 'Flower Moon' bloom in gorgeous photos from around the world

Click for next article

The Flower Moon shines above the Jefferson Memorial in Washington D.C.

May's full "Flower Moon" has come and gone, dazzling stargazers with a magnificent display of natural light as it cut a lazy arc over the southern horizon, below the stars of the constellation Virgo.

The Flower Moon — named for the colorful blooms that appear in the northern hemisphere around the time it rises — bloomed into the night sky on May 1, as the blue-white star Spica and red Arcturus twinkled nearby.

We've gathered a selection of gorgeous photos of the May full moon , captured as it rose behind world famous landmarks and stunning natural landscapes as it passed opposite the sun in Earth's sky, fully lit by its light.

Mesmerizing photos of the May 2026 full Flower Moon.

Photographer Lokman Vural took a magnificent photo of the full moon on May 1 as it rose through the concrete jungle of New York. The shot is framed by the skyscraper-lined avenue of 42nd Street, which the sun will appear to set perfectly between during a phenomenon called Manhattanhenge on May 29 and July 11 in 2026, according to the American Museum of Natural History .

The red full moon shines between skyscrapers in New York City. (Image credit: Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Gary Hershorn found a perfect location from which to capture the rising room as it haloed the Statue of Liberty just a few miles away on that same night, as Mare Crisium, or the Sea of Crises, peaked above the monument's spiked crown.

The lunar disk glows behind the Statue of Liberty on May 1. (Image credit: Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Hershorn captured yet another well-timed view of moonrise from Jersey City featuring the silhouette of the Statue of Liberty's golden torch, while using a telephoto lens to make the moon appear outsized compared to its foreground subject.

The Statue of Liberty's torch silhouetted in front of the full moon. (Image credit: Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Isa Terli, meanwhile, snapped a striking photo of the moon glowing behind the Beyazit Fire Tower in Istanbul, Turkiye, which was once an important lookout point from which to spot fires that could threaten the city.

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

The tip of the Beyazit Fire Tower glows green behind the May full moon. (Image credit: Photo by Isa Terli/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This gorgeous view of the Flower Moon was captured by Ahsan Mohammed Ahmed Ahmed as the lunar disk rose over the mountains close to the city of Erbil in Iraq. Its crimson hue results from the the light filtering properties of Earth's atmosphere , which scatter the blue wavelengths of moonlight as the lunar disk sits close to the horizon, while allowing red wavelengths to pass through relatively unhindered.

A red moon rises over Iraq on May 1. (Image credit: Photo by Ahsan Mohammed Ahmed Ahmed/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Davide Pischettola managed to image that same moon as it appeared atop the ancient coastal defence tower of Torre Calderina close to the Italian town of Molfetta on May 1.

The full moon rests atop a stone tower in Italy. (Image credit: Photo by Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This photo of the full moon was captured by Deepak Gupta as the lunar disk glowed above a statue of Lord Buddha in Lucknow, India on May 1. The date marks the celebration of Buddha Purnima — also called Vesak and Buddha Jayanti — when worshippers commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha, according to Time and Date .

The May full moon rises on the holy day of Buddha Purnima. (Image credit: Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Sergei Gapon snapped a beautiful photo of the Flower Moon as it nestled between skyscrapers looming over Warsaw, Poland, as the refraction effect created by Earth's atmosphere subtly warped and squashed the outline of the lunar disk.

The lunar disk shines between skyscrapers in Warsaw, Poland. (Image credit: Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer Fabrice Coffrini took a calming photo of the near-full moon shining to the right of a silhouetted tree, as dusk gave way to night in the sky over Lucens in western Switzerland on April 30.

The Flower Moon shines to the right of a solitary silhouetted tree. (Image credit: Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

This well-timed shot of a passenger aircraft crossing the lunar disk was snapped by Kirill Kudryavtsev in the skies above Berlin, Germany on the same night (April 30), as bright craters, sweeping mountain ranges and dark lunar seas marked the surface of the natural satellite.

A commercial jet buzzes the waxing moon on April 30 (Image credit: Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images)

Our final shot was captured by photographer J. David Ake as the Flower moon rose over the Jefferson Memorial in Washington D.C., illuminating nearby clouds with its orange light as the waters of the tidal basin reflected the light of the monument above.

An orange full moon illuminates thin clouds above the domed exterior of the Jefferson Memorial in Washington D.C. (Image credit: Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images)

Feeling inspired to capture your own shots of the full moon? Well, good news! May will play host to not one, but two full moons, with the second being a rare "Blue Moon" on May 31, which occurs just once every 2.5 years thanks to a quirk of our monthly calendar and the duration of the moon's orbit.

Read more: What is a Blue Moon and when can you see the next one in 2026?

Be sure to read our guide detailing how to photograph the moon to ensure you're ready for the rare lunar event, along with our roundups of the best lenses and cameras for capturing the night sky .

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your full moon photos with Space.com's readers, then please send your image(s), comments, name and location to spacephotos@space.com.