Astrophotographer captures Pleiades 'Seven Sisters' glowing through ghostly blue veil

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The stars of the Pleiades open cluster shine alongside blue reflection nebulas. (Image credit: Mark Germani)

Astrophotographer Mark Germani captured a phenomenal view of the Pleiades open star cluster surrounded by glowing blue nebulas 445 light-years from Earth in the constellation Taurus.

Germani's deep-space photo reveals dozens of stars from the Pleiades , a cluster of over 1,000 blue-white stars , including its seven brightest members Alcyone, Asterope, Merope, Celaeno, Electra, Maia and Taygete, from which it gets its nickname of the "Seven Sisters".

The bright stars are surrounded by vast interstellar clouds of dust and gas known as reflection nebulas, which preferentially reflect the blue light of nearby stars, according to NASA . Astronomers believe the dust is not material left over from the cluster's formation, but a cloud the Pleiades is simply moving through.

Germani spent over 18 hours imaging the Pleiades from his viewpoint in Vancouver, Canada, using an Askar SQA55 quintuplet refractor telescope and ZWO astronomy camera fitted with a filter designed to block wavelengths of ultraviolet and infrared light.

"I have had some difficulty with M45 in the past, so I decided to take a different approach with this image, ditching my light pollution filter and swapping in a UV/IR-cut filter in an effort for better colour and more faint dusty detail," Germani told Space.com in an email. "I managed 7 nights in January and snuck in a few extra hours on a night in February."

The seven most prominent stars of the Pleiades are named after the daughters of the Greek Titan Atlas and Pleione. (Image credit: Mark Germani, annotations made by Anthony Wood in Canva.)