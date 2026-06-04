'Silo' season 3 trailer teases showing us how the world ended (video)

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Silo — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV has just unearthed a fresh trailer for "Silo" season 3 , and it looks like we're in for another excellent season of dystopian sci-fi drama. Warning: Potential "Silo" Spoilers Ahead!

Juliette survived her brush with an inferno at the close of season 2, but she's come down with a case of amnesia after her ordeal. The trailer highlights the fact that we’ll be jumping back and forth between the present and her past, as she struggles to regain her memories of Silo 18 and the important info she picked up on her ill-fated trek to Silo 17 .

We'll be delving into the past, following journalist Helen Drew in the “Before Times,” to uncover the origin story of the subterranean network and the original architects and founders of those doomsday bunkers as the season goes on, too.

Created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost ("Speed," "Band of Brothers," "From The Earth To The Moon") and adapted from sci-fi author Hugh Howey's dystopian trilogy, "Silo" season 3 arrives on July 3, 2026.

That’s just in time for a firecracker-hot Independence Day holiday weekend, as Juliette has apparently survived season 2's airlock inferno thanks to her trusty fire-retardant suit and indomitable will. But it's left her with amnesia for the time being, which does complicate matters a bit!

"Silo" season 3 kicks of exclusively on Apple TV on July 3. (Image credit: Apple TV)

"You were in there for three minutes," exclaims Common’s Robert Sims in the intense trailer. "Three minutes in a box of fire."

"Season three of 'Silo' reveals an origin story set centuries earlier, while continuing the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances," states the official synopsis.

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This evocative trailer tosses us right back into "Silo's" grim world as Juliette attempts to retrieve the shards of her memory to recall the silo-saving secret to the founders' failsafe device in each bunker.

We also see shots of the silo program starting hundreds of years earlier, which launched the plan to try and save humanity from a lethal external threat of its own making. Especially interesting are the images of the silo network's gold panel layout and button diagram.

A silo network's control panel as seen in "Silo's" new season 3 trailer (Image credit: Apple TV)

Reassembling for the next chapter of this enthralling series beside Ferguson, Henwick, and Zukerman are Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins.

Also rounding out the international ensemble cast are Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, Matt Craven, Colin Hanks, and Steve Zahn’s Solo, the endearing manchild survivor of Silo 17.

Produced by Apple Studios, "Silo"'s 10-episode season 3 is executive produced by Graham Yost, Michael Dinner, Rebecca Ferguson, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and AMC Studios.