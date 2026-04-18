Don't miss the moon, Venus and the Pleiades align after sunset on April 19

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Look out for earthshine on the crescent moon as it shines near Venus and the 1,000-strong Pleiades star cluster.

A three panel image showing the Pleiades open star cluster on the left, with a crescent upturned moon against a black sky in the middle and the bright, star-like form of Venus on the right.
The crescent moon meets Venus and the Pleiades tonight. (Image credit: Left: NASA, ESA and AURA/Caltech. Middle: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images. Right: Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Look to the western sky about 30-90 minutes after sunset on April 19 for a fleeting but incredible sight, as the razor-thin crescent moon shines above the Pleiades open star cluster and Venus in the early spring sky.

The upturned 11%-lit waxing crescent moon will shine approximately 20 degrees above the western horizon — the width of two clenched fists held at arm's length — just two days after the new moon on April 17.

Venus will be visible below the moon, appearing as a bright evening star setting just two hours after the sun, so be sure to find a clear view of the western horizon if you hope to see the three striking objects come close to lining up in the evening sky!

How to measure distances in the night sky using nothing but your hand. (Image credit: Created in Canva Pro)

The ice giant Uranus will lurk 5 degrees to the upper right of Venus at a magnitude, or brightness, of just +5.8, making it almost impossible to spot with the naked eye. Its proximity to the horizon will make it even more challenging to spot on the evening of April 19. However, a pair of binoculars or a telescope may allow you to resolve its tiny greenish disk hanging in the blackness of space.