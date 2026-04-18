Don't miss the moon, Venus and the Pleiades align after sunset on April 19
Look out for earthshine on the crescent moon as it shines near Venus and the 1,000-strong Pleiades star cluster.
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Look to the western sky about 30-90 minutes after sunset on April 19 for a fleeting but incredible sight, as the razor-thin crescent moon shines above the Pleiades open star cluster and Venus in the early spring sky.
The upturned 11%-lit waxing crescent moon will shine approximately 20 degrees above the western horizon — the width of two clenched fists held at arm's length — just two days after the new moon on April 17.
A cluster of stars surrounded by a diffuse glow should be visible to the lower right of the thin lunar crescent. That's the Pleiades, a collection of over 1,000 blue-white stellar bodies colloquially known as the Seven Sisters, after its most prominent members: Asterope, Alcyone, Celaeno, Electra, Maia, Taygete and Merope.
Venus will be visible below the moon, appearing as a bright evening star setting just two hours after the sun, so be sure to find a clear view of the western horizon if you hope to see the three striking objects come close to lining up in the evening sky!
The ice giant Uranus will lurk 5 degrees to the upper right of Venus at a magnitude, or brightness, of just +5.8, making it almost impossible to spot with the naked eye. Its proximity to the horizon will make it even more challenging to spot on the evening of April 19. However, a pair of binoculars or a telescope may allow you to resolve its tiny greenish disk hanging in the blackness of space.