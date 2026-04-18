Don't miss the moon, Venus and the Pleiades align after sunset on April 19

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Look to the western sky about 30-90 minutes after sunset on April 19 for a fleeting but incredible sight, as the razor-thin crescent moon shines above the Pleiades open star cluster and Venus in the early spring sky.

The upturned 11%-lit waxing crescent moon will shine approximately 20 degrees above the western horizon — the width of two clenched fists held at arm's length — just two days after the new moon on April 17.

A cluster of stars surrounded by a diffuse glow should be visible to the lower right of the thin lunar crescent. That's the Pleiades, a collection of over 1,000 blue-white stellar bodies colloquially known as the Seven Sisters, after its most prominent members: Asterope, Alcyone, Celaeno, Electra, Maia, Taygete and Merope.

Venus will be visible below the moon, appearing as a bright evening star setting just two hours after the sun , so be sure to find a clear view of the western horizon if you hope to see the three striking objects come close to lining up in the evening sky!

How to measure distances in the night sky using nothing but your hand. (Image credit: Created in Canva Pro)