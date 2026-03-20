Northern lights may be visible in 18 states tonight and over the weekend

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Auroras may be visible from Alaska to Illinois tonight and over the weekend as several coronal mass ejections and fast solar wind impact Earth.

Heads up aurora chasers! Several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are currently impacting Earth, with more expected to arrive through the weekend (March 20-22).

Geomagnetic activity is likely to ramp up over the next couple of days as a series of CME impacts combine with a high-speed solar wind stream from a coronal hole. This one-two punch could trigger minor to moderate (G1 to G2) geomagnetic storms tonight, with a chance of stronger (G3) conditions on March 21, potentially pushing the northern lights farther south than usual, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center .

Meanwhile, NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a moderate (G2) geomagnetic storm watch for March 20-21, with elevated activity expected to linger into March 22. Although the first CME appears to have already brushed past Earth , a more direct impact from a March 18 eruption is expected to arrive on March 21, alongside the onset of fast solar wind — helping to fuel aurora activity into the weekend.

Where can I see the northern lights tonight?

Aurora view line map of the U.S. courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Map: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, background: Daisy Dobrijevic. Graphic created in Canva Pro.)

States that could see auroras tonight

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map , the following 18 U.S. states appear fully or partially above the aurora view line.

Alaska North Dakota Minnesota Montana Washington Idaho Wisconsin South Dakota Michigan Maine Vermont New Hampshire Oregon Wyoming Iowa Nebraska New York Illinois

But remember, auroras can be fickle. The list is based on current forecast data at the time of publication, but if conditions strengthen, the northern lights could reach much farther south than expected. Equally, if conditions don't align, the show may fail altogether.

Related: Northern lights could get a boost from the spring equinox this weekend — here's why

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office

When is the best time to look for the northern lights?

If skies are clear, it's worth heading outside as soon as darkness falls as geomagnetic activity is expected to remain elevated throughout the night and into the weekend.

According to NOAA's latest forecast , activity is expected to peak at moderate (G2) storm levels overnight on March 20-21. Conditions are expected to gradually ease to minor (G1) levels by March 22, though aurora chances may still persist, so keep those cameras charged!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best time to look for auroras tonight EDT GMT Activity 2:00 p.m. - 8 p.m (March 20) 1800-0000 Moderate (G2) geomagnetic storming possible 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. (March 20) 0000-0300 Minor (G1) geomagnetic storming possible 11 p.m. - 5 a.m. (March 21) 0300-0900 Moderate (G2) geomagnetic storming possible

G2 geomagnetic storm watch for March 20-21 issued by NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

How to see the northern lights tonight

If you're in one of the U.S. states where auroras may make an appearance, a little preparation can go a long way in improving your chances of seeing them.

Head to a dark location with a clear, unobstructed view of the northern horizon — the farther you are from city lights, the better. Once you're set up, keep an eye on the sky and try using your phone's camera to scan for faint glows, which often show up on screen before they're visible to the naked eye.

Give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness — at least 20–30 minutes if possible. Avoid looking at bright lights or your phone too often, as this can reset your night vision and make faint auroras harder to spot.

Dress warmly and be patient. Aurora displays can be unpredictable, and you may need to wait for activity to build.

We recommend downloading a space weather app that provides aurora forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android . However, any similar app should work well. I also use the "Space Weather Live" app, which is available on iOS and Android , to get a deeper understanding of whether the current space weather conditions are favorable for aurora sightings.

Want to capture the perfect northern lights photo? Our how to photograph auroras guide can help. If you're looking to upgrade your kit to capture the best astrophotos, we've rounded up the best cameras for astrophotography .

Editor's note: If you snap a photo of the northern or southern lights and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.