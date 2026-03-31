Northern lights could be visible in 16 states tonight March 31 as a speedy CME barrels toward Earth

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Auroras may be visible from Alaska to Wyoming tonight (March 31) as Earth braces for impact from a speedy coronal mass ejection.

Incoming! A speedy coronal mass ejection (CME) is heading toward Earth and should it land us with a glancing blow as predicted, we could be in for a northern lights show tonight.

Geomagnetic activity is forecast to ramp up today due to the anticipated arrival of a CME that left the sun during an X.1.4 solar flare eruption in the early hours of March 30. It is currently zipping toward Earth at approximately 1118 miles per second (1900 km/s) and although it is not predicted to hit us head-on, a glancing blow could trigger minor to moderate (G1 to G2) geomagnetic storm conditions overnight. Stronger G3 conditions are also on the table.

But what does this mean? If the CME hits as expected and triggers geomagnetic storm conditions, depending on the storm's strength, auroras could spread much farther from their normal latitudes. G3 conditions, for example, could see the northern lights dip as low as Illinois and Oregon.

Where can I see the northern lights tonight?

Auroras may be visible from Alaska to Wyoming tonight (March 31) as Earth braces for impact from a speedy coronal mass ejection. (Image credit: Inset map: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center. Graphic created in Canva Pro.)

States that could see auroras tonight

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map , the following 16 U.S. states appear fully or partially above the aurora view line:

Alaska North Dakota Minnesota Montana Wisconsin South Dakota Idaho Michigan Maine Vermont New Hampshire Washington Oregon Iowa New York Wyoming

But remember, the northern lights can be very tricky to predict. The list is based on current forecast data at the time of publication. If conditions strengthen when the CME hits, the northern lights could reach farther south than predicted. Equally, if conditions don't align, the show could fail altogether.

Northern hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office

When is the best time to see the northern lights tonight?

If the skies are clear, I recommend heading outside as soon as it gets dark enough, as geomagnetic activity is expected to ramp up before nightfall and linger overnight. As it stands, the current timings favor northern European observers, but should the CME arrive late, then the timings could shift to favor northern U.S. states and Canada.

According to NOAA's latest forecast, activity is expected to peak at moderate (G2) storm levels tonight and gradually ease to minor (G1) levels by April 1. Geomagnetic activity is ranked on a scale from G1 to G5 depending on how strong the disturbance to Earth's magnetic field is.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best time to look for the northern lights tonight EDT GMT Activity 11:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1500-2100 Moderate (G2) geomagnetic storming possible 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. (April 1) 2100-0600 (April 1) Minor (G1) geomagnetic storming possible

How to see the northern lights tonight

NOAA's G2 storm watch issued for March 31. (Image credit: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

If you're in one of the 16 U.S. states where auroras might make an appearance, a little planning can go a long way in improving your chances of catching the show.

Head to a dark location with a clear, unobstructed view of the northern horizon. The farther you can get from city lights, the better.

Once you're set up, use your phone to scan the skies for faint hazy glows. The first flicker of faint auroras are picked up better on your phone camera than your eyes.

Give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness, at least 20-30 minutes if possible.

Dress warmly and be patient. Auroras can be unpredictable and erupt at a moment's notice before disappearing almost as quickly as they appeared.

To keep up to date with the latest aurora forecasts based on your location, download a space weather app.

One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android . However, any similar app should work well. I also use the "Space Weather Live" app, which is available on iOS and Android , to get a deeper understanding of whether the current space weather conditions are favorable for aurora sightings.

Want to capture the perfect northern lights photo? Our how to photograph auroras guide can help. If you're looking to upgrade your kit to capture the best astrophotos, we've rounded up the best cameras for astrophotography .

Editor's note: If you snap a photo of the northern or southern lights and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.