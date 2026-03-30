Powerful X-class solar flare triggers radio blackout ahead of Artemis 2 launch (video)

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The sun unleashed a powerful X1.4 solar flare in the early hours today (March 30), triggering radio blackouts on Earth and raising potential concerns for NASA's Artemis 2 mission preparations.

The flare peaked at 11:19 p.m. EDT (0319 GMT) according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center . It caused widespread degradation of high-frequency (HF) radio signals across the sunlit side of Earth at the time of the eruption, affecting southeast Asia and Australia.

The eruption came from active region 4405, a magnetically complex sunspot group now rotating further into Earth's view — meaning any continued activity could have more direct impacts on Earth and Artemis 2 preparations in the coming days. The flare also launched a coronal mass ejection ( CME ) with a possible Earth-directed component.

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X-flare eruption (left) and on the right is the billowing CME released during the eruption. (Image credit: Left: GOES SUVI satellite, right: SOHO Lasco C2 imagery)

NASA is preparing to launch Artemis 2, its first astronaut mission to the moon since 1972, with liftoff set for no earlier than April 1 , at 6:24 p.m. EDT (2224 GMT). The mission will send four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the moon, but heightened solar activity could complicate preparations if conditions intensify.

Read more: Could bad space weather endanger the Artemis 2 moon astronauts?

"NASA is paying attention regarding the upcoming Artemis 2 launch," solar physicist Tamitha Skov told Space.com in a reply to a comment on X. "We need to pay attention to radio bursts now. Those can really impact HF/VHF as well as satellite radio communications during critical launch operations and early orbit maneuvers!" Skov continued.

You can keep up to date with the latest Artemis 2 news with our Artemis 2 live blog .

NASA's M2M WSA-ENLIL+Cone model prediction for the CME released during the X1.4 flare. Note the speed of the CME! It's a fast one! (Image credit: NASA)

NASA officials aren't the only ones paying close attention to the sun's outbursts this week. Aurora chasers will also be getting excited about the prospect of a possible glancing blow from the speedy CME released during the eruption. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a moderate (G2) geomagnetic storm watch for March 31, with minor (G1) storm conditions possible on March 30 and April 1.

NOAA's X1.4 solar flare bulletin issued on March 29, 2026. (Image credit: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)