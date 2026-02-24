The sun hasn't looked like this since 2022, what's going on?

News
By last updated

The last time the sun's face was perfectly spotless was on June 8, 2022, more than 1,355 days earlier.

a spotless yellow orb on a black background
A spotless sun as viewed on Feb. 22, 2026 by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). (Image credit: Courtesy of NASA/SDO and the AIA, EVE, and HMI science teams)

The sun's visible disk has been perfectly free from sunspots for the first time since June 2022, suggesting the current solar cycle might be heading toward its quieter phase.

Sunspots are cooler areas on the sun's surface that appear darker compared to their surroundings. These solar blemishes are caused by intense magnetic fields that prevent heat from the star's interior from rising to the surface. When the tangled magnetic field lines around these spots burst, the sun emits solar flares and coronal mass ejections of dense plasma that can cause geomagnetic storms on Earth.

The current solar cycle, the 25th since records began, peaked in 2024. The last time the sun's face was perfectly spotless was on June 8, 2022, more than 1,355 days ago.

It seems that this spotless state may have only lasted for two days, though. On Tuesday, (Feb. 24), some eagle-eyed observers began to spot a newly-emerging active region. It's also possible that other sunspots exist on the sun's surface, but are not currently visible to observers on Earth and have rotated away from the view of Earth-orbiting satellites.

Although the slowdown in the sun's production of sunspots is likely signaling that the current solar cycle is waning, solar activity is not expected to reach its next minimum before 2030, according to the UK Met Office. During the last solar minimum between 2018 and 2020, the sun went for 700 days without a spot, according to spaceweather.com.

For now, this spotless day on the sun offers a brief lull in activity, but it's too early to say whether it signals a longer-term slowdown in solar storms and aurora displays.

Tereza Pultarova
Tereza Pultarova
Contributing Writer

Tereza is a London-based science and technology journalist, aspiring fiction writer and amateur gymnast. She worked as a reporter at the Engineering and Technology magazine, freelanced for a range of publications including Live Science, Space.com, Professional Engineering, Via Satellite and Space News and served as a maternity cover science editor at the European Space Agency.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.