Sun unleashes colossal X4.2 solar flare, knocking out radio signals across Africa and Europe (video)
An impulsive X4.2 solar flare sparked strong radio blackouts across Africa and Europe as the giant sunspot continues to rage.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Twice a month
Strange New Words
Space.com's Sci-Fi Reader's Club. Read a sci-fi short story every month and join a virtual community of fellow science fiction fans!
The sun is certainly putting on quite the show this week. Earlier today (Feb. 4), it fired off another powerful solar flare, this time an X4.2, briefly disrupting radio communications across parts of western Africa and southern Europe as intense radiation flooded Earth's upper atmosphere.
The impulsive flare peaked at 7:13 a.m. EST (1213 GMT). It erupted from volatile sunspot group AR4366, a rapidly growing, magnetically complex region that has been unleashing a near-continuous barrage of potent solar flares since roaring into existence just days ago.
X-class solar flares are the most powerful type of solar flare and are capable of triggering widespread radio disturbances. They can also, at times, be accompanied by coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — vast plumes of solar plasma and magnetic field that can spark geomagnetic storms and impressive auroras if Earth-directed. However, no CME signatures have been detected in imagery following this latest X4.2 eruption, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.
Yet for all its fireworks, sunspot region 4366 is beginning to look like it has plenty of bark but very little bite. While the region has fired off multiple powerful solar flares in rapid succession, most have failed to hurl significant amounts of solar material into space. So far, only an earlier X8.4 flare was accompanied by a slow-moving CME, and that just landed at Earth with a glancing blow.
This fleeting encounter could still have mild effects, as NOAA forecasters say minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions are possible later today or tomorrow.
You can see it for yourself!
Sunspot region 4633 is huge! At roughly 15 Earths wide in its current configuration, the behemoth is large enough to see from Earth using solar eclipse glasses!
The dramatic close-up image below captures the immense sunspot region responsible for this week's outbursts. Astrophotographer Mark Johnston captured the scene from Arizona, U.S on Feb. 1.
"I had excellent seeing that morning. My telescope was set up looking across an alpine lake at the sun, which smooths air currents and makes the view very steady," Johnston told Space.com in an email.
With the region still facing us and showing no signs of calming down, space weather forecasters will be keeping a close eye on whether this noisy sunspot will eventually pack a more powerful punch.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.