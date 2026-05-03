'It was quite a light show!' NASA astronaut spies dramatic fireball from the International Space Station (photos)

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NASA astronaut Chris Williams photographed this fireball — likely caused by reentering orbital debris — from the International Space Station on April 27, 2026.

On the International Space Station, you look down to see shooting stars.

NASA astronaut Chris Williams just reminded us of that mind-bending fact, sharing footage of a spectacular fireball he saw from the orbiting lab.

"On April 27th at about 10:40 PM GMT, I was in the @Space_Station Cupola and saw something really neat.I was scanning the sky to try to catch a glimpse of the approaching Progress MS-34 vehicle bringing new supplies," Williams said via X on Thursday (April 30), in a post that featured three photos and a short video.

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On April 27th at about 10:40 PM GMT, I was in the @Space_Station Cupola and saw something really neat. I was scanning the sky to try to catch a glimpse of the approaching Progress MS-34 vehicle bringing new supplies. Just as we were passing over West Africa, I saw a bright… pic.twitter.com/5hgtCnC6XBApril 30, 2026

"Just as we were passing over West Africa, I saw a bright object directly below us, streaking through the upper atmosphere," he added. "I saw its tail grow and then split apart into a shower of smaller pieces. I think it must have been some piece of orbital debris or a satellite breaking up as it entered the atmosphere. It was quite a light show!"

Progress MS-34, also known as Progress 95, launched on Saturday (April 25) and arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) two days later, delivering about three tons of food, supplies and scientific experiments. The cargo vehicle will stay attached to the station for about seven months, then depart to burn up in Earth's atmosphere .

Interestingly, the fireball that Williams saw may have been caused by the Progress launch: The upper stage of the Soyuz rocket that carried Progress 95 to orbit apparently reentered at the right time and place to generate the sky show.

Another photo of the April 27 fireball shared by NASA astronaut Chris Williams. (Image credit: NASA/Chris Williams)

Williams is a rookie spaceflyer serving an eight-month stint aboard the ISS. He arrived at the orbiting lab on Nov. 27 aboard a Soyuz spacecraft that also carried two cosmonauts, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev.

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